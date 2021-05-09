Amanda Burt: It's the struggles that shape us

“Successful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up despite the struggles.”
— Author Sharon Jaynes.
This is a powerful quote and one that reminds me that no matter how challenging the moments or days (or let’s be honest, COVID-19 has made it years) can be; it is perfectly OK to be imperfect.
All it takes is a few brief moments to scroll through social media and see the highlight reel of others’ lives. Deep down, we all know these images are not always the reality, but it can be hard to remember this when we are in the midst of trying to help our children grow.
Many of us have been teaching difficult lessons in hard moments over the last year to students (our children) who are struggling to learn. When children are small, they love us unconditionally. As they get older, the challenges of parenthood move far beyond hugs and kisses and meeting basic needs. We are trying to teach life lessons so they do not have to make the same mistakes we did and help them grow into kind, compassionate, successful adults.
Let’s be honest — this past year has made it seem nearly impossible to teach ourselves and our children simultaneously. Both parents and kids are not always the most lovable — but we do not give up.
It is easy to become stressed and overwhelmed by the challenges of raising children, especially when you add quarantine protocols and social distancing. As our young children test their limits or our teenagers test our patience, it can be easy to feel defeated. Many of us grew up with the benefit of loving parents who taught us how to take on the challenges we faced and showed us unconditional love in the process. However, not every child is so lucky. In those instances, we often find children who grew up having never been shown how to overcome obstacles. Unless someone steps in to change the pattern, the cycle of struggle continues. In many cases, that someone is United Way and one or more of our community partners.
In Whitfield and Murray counties, we are so fortunate to have programs in place to offer the type of guidance, support, and love to help families turn their lives around and help mothers succeed.
Meet Evelia.
Evelia is a mom of two children who attend United Way community partner Friendship House. She contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized for several weeks. When she was released from the hospital, she was on oxygen and was not able to return to work for around six to eight weeks and lost her job. She had a difficult time recovering, and finances were tight as it was challenging to pay her doctor bills with only her husband’s income.
During all of this, both of her children qualified for CAPS (Childcare and Parent Services) assistance for the tuition to attend Friendship House. Thanks to United Way’s support of Friendship House, Evelia had quality childcare for her children during one of the most challenging times of her life. She has since recovered from COVID-19, has a new job and the family is doing well. Her story has a happy ending.
Not every parenting moment is a highlight. Not every parenting moment has a happy ending. During these challenging moments is when our children learn the most from us — and when we can learn the most from them. Our struggles shape us. No matter what life throws at us, it is how we persevere and come out stronger that matters most.
Happy Mother’s Day, and "Live United"!
Amanda Burt is president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.