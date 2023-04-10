It seems that many of us are living in constant pursuit of our passion or purpose. It has been my experience that finding passion and purpose is often best discovered in service to others.
The United Way brings together people with the passion and resources to improve lives in our community. Through our volunteer opportunities we encourage everyone to connect to where they are most passionate. United Way programs cover the entire circle of life. We know that we all win when a child succeeds in school, when families’ basic needs are met and when people make healthy choices.
Our volunteers are the hands, feet and heart of what we do at the United Way of Northwest Georgia — improving the education, basic needs and health of individuals and families within Whitfield and Murray counties. Without our volunteers, United Way’s impact would have resulted in many not receiving the necessary services to meet critical needs. Our volunteers deserve to be celebrated, especially since they have been on the front lines serving our community.
Our Youth United hosted an Alternative Spring Break with several volunteer projects during the course of spring break.
These projects allowed students to earn volunteer hours while serving others in our community. Throughout the week students signed up for volunteer opportunities, including playing games with RossWoods Adult Day Services participants, beautifying the grounds at Cross Plains Community Partner and volunteering to help with an Easter party at the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. Thirty-eight youth volunteered and helped create meaningful impact.
National Volunteer Week is April 17-21. National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world.
The United Way of Northwest Georgia is committed to fostering the spirit of volunteerism and the desire to unite our community. Our volunteers inspire us by continuing to lead the charge. We want to celebrate the efforts of those who stepped up for their community.
Throughout National Volunteer Week we highlight five special volunteers. We will award two Elbert Shaw Memorial Scholarship winners, United Way’s Youth Volunteer of the Year, the Connie Woodward Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Whitfield County, the Elaine Butler Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Murray County and recognize the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards that will be awarded at local schools’ awards ceremonies. We hope you can join us on our social media channels as we spotlight these amazing individuals who continue to create a lasting impact.
Our volunteers inspire us daily and remind us why it is important that we continue to meet the greatest needs of our community. There is a service opportunity for every passion. United Way invites you to discover your purpose by serving others. To find volunteer opportunities in our community visit ourunitedway.org/volunteer. Give of yourself — be a part of improving lives and making today a better day for someone in need.
Wondering how you can serve your local community? By giving your time, talent or financial resources you will be amazed at what you can accomplish. By giving to the United Way of Northwest Georgia your dollar stretches further to help individuals and families who need it most.
Another way is by using your voice and advocating for issues you are passionate about in our community.
And, of course, volunteering is one of the easiest ways to make a difference.
Whether it is taking out the trash for your neighbor, making cards for the elderly or even sorting canned goods at your local food pantry, a little act of kindness goes a long way. So please give, advocate and volunteer.
