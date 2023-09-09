Our credo at the United Way is to fight for the education, basic needs and health of every person in our community. We know that change doesn’t happen alone. I am privileged to be surrounded by the best leaders in Northwest Georgia. I witness some of the busiest people I know make time and invest their resources to address our community’s most critical problems.
The power of the United Way comes from our local community uniting for one cause — to improve lives. More than 9,000 donors and 130 volunteers drive our daily operations, support and impact.
Mike Sanderson has stepped up to lead our organization as board chair for 2023. Mike is the vice president of marketing at Engineered Floors. Mike joined our Board of Directors in 2018 and co-chaired the campaign in 2021 with Isabel Pimentel, also with Engineered Floors. His United Way journey began as a donor, but today Mike is a donor, advocate and an exceptional volunteer for the United Way and our community partners. He continues to see firsthand the impact of the United Way and how synonymous our success is with the success of our community.
Mike strongly believes in the United Way, stating, “As Whitfield and Murray counties have grown and evolved, so has United Way. United Way has been there for our community members, harnessing this community’s collective generosity to help those in need. I have personally supported United Way of Northwest Georgia for more than 20 years, and each year it becomes easier and easier to be passionate about the mission of United Way — ‘Improving Lives, Inspiring Donors and Uniting Community.’
“The success and growth we have witnessed in Whitfield and Murray counties over the last 80 years has not happened overnight. Generations of generous community members and civic leaders laid the foundation. Now, it is our turn. At this pivotal moment, we can shape the kind of community we will be for the next 100 years and beyond. Together, we can build a community where a child’s future is not determined by the neighborhood they grow up in and where all people have access to the opportunities to achieve their full potential. Working together through the ‘Power of Community,’ I know we can do it.”
Mike embodies the spirit of service and leadership. His passion for our mission inspires others to want to give back, as well. Thank you, Mike, for “Living United.” Our community is a better place thanks to you.
We invite you to join us as we ignite this season of giving by celebrating at our Campaign Kickoff and CEO Trike Race on Sept. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Burr Park. Kevin Wright, his Campaign Cabinet and the United Way Board of Directors will announce the 2023 campaign goal at the event, followed by the CEO Trike Race. Doc Martens Flannel Review will perform, so bring your camping chairs and enjoy the fun. Dinner tickets are $10 and sold at the event or in advance on our website at www.ourunitedway.org.
Please join me in thanking this year’s Campaign chairman, Kevin Wright, as we begin another fantastic year of mobilizing donors, advocates and volunteers to fight for the education, basic needs and health of every person in our community.
Don’t miss out — follow us on social media. Search United Way of Northwest Georgia on Facebook or @UnitedWayNWGA on Instagram, Linkedin, YouTube and TikTok for updates. For more information about getting involved with United Way, visit www.volunteernwga.org.
Live United!
Amanda Burt is the president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
