We are hard at work gearing up for the 2023 United Way campaign. Under the very passionate leadership of Kevin Wright, I am confident we will have another successful campaign to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors.
Kevin is a Dalton native, born and raised. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and is the vice president of sales at Marketing Alliance Group. Kevin is married to Aquila. They have two sons, Jackson and Will, who are both in college. Kevin stated, “My family and I enjoy the outdoors together, specifically snow skiing and boating, but when I am not with my family, I enjoy flying, golf and riding horses.”
Kevin follows the energetic energy and success of father-son duo Piet and Julian Dossche, who chaired last year’s campaign.
“They are definitely a hard act to follow, but I’m ready to jump in and get the 2023 campaign off to a strong start,” stated Kevin.
When asked why he volunteered to lead the charge this year, he stated, “I was exposed to United Way about 10 years ago and learned what United Way does. This organization supports every person in the community in ways such as education, health and financial stability. I was led to get involved because it was evident that United Way’s work was truly changing lives in our community. The assistance United Way and their Community Partners provide helps establish a strong foundation for families, creating a stronger community.”
We can all make our community a better place, a place where everyone can reach their full potential.
“When I think about all that United Way does, it’s the best way to make a positive change right here where we live and work,” Kevin said. “United Way looks at the big picture and brings together resources to tackle key community issues for the good of all. They have the capacity and experience to see long-term trends across the community, identify and respond to emerging problems, and put resources in place for optimum results.
“United Way gives you confidence that your gift will be used where it’s truly needed, thanks to sound management and investment decisions by trained community volunteers. They cover the entire circle of life, including children and youth, families, seniors and people rebuilding their lives.”
We invite you to join us as we ignite this season of giving by celebrating at our Campaign Kickoff and CEO Trike Race on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park. Kevin, his Campaign Cabinet and the United Way Board will announce the 2023 campaign goal, followed by the CEO Trike Race. Doc Martens Flannel Review will perform during dinner in the park, so bring your camping chairs and enjoy the fun. Dinner tickets are $10 and sold at the event or in advance on our website at www.ourunitedway.org.
Please join me in thanking this year’s campaign chairman, Kevin Wright, as we begin another fantastic year of mobilizing donors, advocates and volunteers to fight for the education, basic needs and health of every person in our community. Don’t miss out, follow us on social media. Search United Way of Northwest Georgia on Facebook or @UnitedWayNWGA on Instagram, Linkedin, YouTube and TikTok for updates. For more information about getting involved with the United Way, visit www.volunteernwga.org.
Live united!
Amanda Burt is the president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
