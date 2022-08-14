We are hard at work gearing up for the 2022 United Way campaign! Under the very capable and passionate leadership of the father/2on duo of Piet and Julian Dossche,
I am confident we will have another successful campaign to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors.
Julian is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He is the president of Huali Floors, USA. Julian is married to Rachel Dossche, and they have three children. Piet is a graduate of Brussels Catholic College. Piet is the CEO of Dossche Holdings. He is married to Sabine Dossche, and they have four children.
Last year United Way impacted over 47,000 lives right here in Whitfield and Murray counties. Piet and Julian are following the inspiring energy and success in 2021 of Mike Sanderson and Isabel Pimentel from Engineered Floors. “They are definitely a hard act to follow, but my dad and I are ready to jump in and get the 2022 campaign off to a strong start,” said Julian.
Life is all about people and connections. Today, people find themselves in a constant state of change, and sometimes the challenges before us seem overwhelming. This is where United Way steps in to provide a hand up to those in need. We focus on the building blocks of a good life — education, basic needs and health.
We all benefit when you give to United Way of Northwest Georgia. Your dollars stay local to support programs that make the biggest impact — so our neighbors don’t go hungry, children have safe places to learn and grow, and struggling families can make ends meet. Right now, we all have the opportunity to make Whitfield and Murray counties a better place.
When asked why they volunteered to lead the charge this year, Piet stated, “I have seen all the good work that United Way has done through the years. Seeing the results has made me a passionate advocate for the mission of United Way: Improving lives. Inspiring donors. Uniting community. Simply stated — United Way connects people in need with people who can help — right here where we live and work. Julian and I are working with United Way to enrich the lives of everyone in Whitfield and Murray counties.”
“United Way is important to the people of Whitfield and Murray county because United Way ensures that we are helping families who need the support. The assistance provided by United Way and their community partners can be the difference in establishing a strong foundation for families, which in turn creates a stronger community,” added Julian.
We are igniting this season of giving by celebrating our Campaign Kickoff and CEO Trike Race on Sept. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Burr Performing Arts Park. We invite you to join us. At the event, Piet and Julian, their campaign cabinet and the United Way board will announce the 2022 campaign goal, followed by the CEO Trike Race.
Social Folk performs during dinner in the park, so bring your camping chairs and enjoy the fun at our party in the park! Dinner tickets are $10 and sold at the event or in advance on our website at www.ourunitedway.org.
Please join me in thanking this year’s campaign co-chairs, Piet and Julian Dossche, as we begin another amazing year of mobilizing donors, advocates and volunteers to fight for the education, basic needs and health of every person in our community.
There are many ways to support United Way ... you can give, advocate and volunteer. Contact us (amy.ross@ourunitedway.org) to book an impact tour to see just how United Way and our 26 local community partners, grantees and programs are truly making a difference.
That’s the power of community!
Live “United.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.