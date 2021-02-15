Amanda Burt: Spreading love in our community

With all the challenges and uncertainties that 2020 brought and the continued disruptions that 2021 continues to bring, one thing is clear. We could all use a little more kindness, compassion and love in our lives.
February is recognized as a month focused on love. We celebrate Valentine’s Day by gifting cards, stuffed animals, chocolates and flowers to those who are special in our lives. These are the classic “Hallmark” ways of showing love to each other. What if I told you that you could share your love a little differently this February?
February is the shortest month but is packed full of holidays, from Valentine’s Day to Presidents’ Day. February is also National Random Acts of Kindness Month, making it the perfect opportunity to reinforce compassion and empathy in your child.
Performing a random act of kindness is exactly what it sounds like: deliberately attempting to brighten someone’s day by doing something kind for nothing in return. The intention behind it is to practice selflessness and altruism, but research has shown that there are, in fact, many benefits to practicing kindness. For children, showing kindness towards family, friends, their community and strangers strengthen skills such as respect, responsibility, empathy and compassion.
Be a good neighbor. Just a simple act of kindness like taking someone’s trash can out for them, paying for someone’s groceries or making homemade cards for homebound elderly can make people feel loved and appreciated. See where more kindness is needed in the world, and be that kindness for others. It is said that the Golden Rule in life is this: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Due to the pandemic, many within our community have seen tremendous hardships. There are huge needs for basic necessities such as rent and utility assistance, tools to access virtual learning and mental health counseling.
At United Way of Northwest Georgia, we are in the business of "Building Better Futures" by focusing on the building blocks of a good life: education, basic needs and health. You may be able to give financially to show someone in your local community that you care. By donating to United Way, your dollars can improve the lives of over 57,000 of our neighbors in Whitfield and Murray counties each year. We understand that in times like these it can be more difficult to give financially, and rather, you have more time and talents to give.
One of the best aspects of United Way is you have the ability to give your gifts of money, using your voice and time with the peace of mind knowing they are used locally in the most efficient and effective ways.
Our Women’s Leadership Council is holding a bedding and linens drive. Through Friday, Feb. 19, we are collecting new and gently used items for our community partner, the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. Items needed are twin bed sheets, towels, pillowcases, bed pillows and blankets. The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center provides safe, confidential shelter, support and advocacy to victims of family violence. The organization also provides education and outreach on family violence issues as well as a program for batterers.
You never know how much of a difference you can make in someone else’s life just by simple acts of kindness. I encourage you to ask yourself, “What ways can I love my neighbor?” In the end, you will get more in return by knowing your kindness and compassion changed the path for someone in need.
Amanda Burt is president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
