Amanda Burt: Start today 'United' for a better tomorrow

2020 is a year we will never forget. At the beginning of the year, none of us were prepared for what we would confront. No one knew how many in our community would need our help. We have all faced challenges we never expected, overcome odds stacked against us, learned things we could not have imagined and banded together on a scale we never thought possible. Thank you for "Living United" through this overwhelming year.
Through it all, we are continuing to improve lives — while ramping up our efforts to address a huge increase in need. I have seen our 23 United Way of Northwest Georgia community partners, our corporate partners and our entire community step up in an unprecedented way. We are helping our neighbors who are most impacted by the global pandemic and economic downturn to get the relief and support they needed by:
• Feeding 2,115 people.
• Helping 237 individuals with rent and utility assistance.
• Supplying 641 children with school supplies.
• Answering over 1,000 calls to the 2-1-1 information line.
• And offering mental health care services to the community.
However, there is so much more to do. Thousands in our community still struggle with unemployment, food insecurity, housing and health challenges. Many do not know where their next meal is coming from, or how they will pay the rent or the bills. Even more families are teetering on the edge without back-up savings. Kids are struggling with an unconventional school year. People are facing mental health challenges like anxiety and depression.
We need to do more than adapt to a post-pandemic world. We need to build a better one. Thousands of people in our community devastated by the events of 2020 need your support to rebuild their lives.
Today we ask you to join us in making your personal investment in United Way of Northwest Georgia. The fight is not over! Join us, as we reimagine a future that is better than yesterday. A tomorrow full of hope. To reach that new tomorrow, we need every single one of us to take action today.
Help us reach our goal of $10,000 by Dec. 31, 2020. The $10,000 will go towards our overall campaign goal of $4.125 million, which supports individuals and families in Whitfield and Murray counties. Together, we can fight for the education, basic needs and health of every person in our community and come out stronger on the other side.
To reach that new tomorrow, we need every single one of us to take action today. Help us get there by making a gift to United Way of Northwest Georgia at https://www.ourunitedway.org/starttodayunited-campaign.
Amanda Burt is president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
