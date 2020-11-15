Amanda Burt: There has never been a greater need to help your neighbor

As we enter a new season and prepare for the Thanksgiving holidays, much has changed since last year. In fact, it seems nothing is the same. We all face many uncertainties, but for many in our community who already faced challenges meeting basic needs for themselves and their families, the stress and anxiety produced by the pandemic can seem insurmountable at times.
Through the years and all the challenges of economic downturns and recessions of the past, natural disasters and now a pandemic, United Way of Northwest Georgia has been serving this community since our origin as The Empty Stocking Fund of the 1940s. When local leaders saw a need, they sprang into action gathering support from their friends, business associates, customers, and of course, the companies on which our community has built a legacy of giving.
United Way of Northwest Georgia is steadfast in our service to the community and is here, with our community partners, to meet needs in Whitfield and Murray counties. With our committed volunteers and donors who believe a thriving business community is only possible when our people thrive, we thank you and appreciate your continued commitment to building betters futures with United Way.
As I listened over the last two weeks to our community partners share their stories and make the case for financial support in 2021 to our dedicated community solutions volunteers, the stories were the same. They are very thankful for United Way support, because so many other sources of funding are diminishing, and in some cases, going away completely. Fundraisers have been canceled or look very different in a virtual world.
The need from United Way has never been greater. In a small town where our successes are built on personal relationships and engaging face to face with others, the challenge to serve has grown. As I have shared many times, the Dalton/Whitfield and Murray county communities are like no other. We see a challenge, we face it head-on and we come up with creative solutions. We do not back down, we rally together, and together we conquer whatever comes our way. The challenges brought about by COVID-19 will be no different in the end, because the people of our community are the difference-makers.
Two of those difference makers are Chuck and Jody McClurg, our 2020 United Way of Northwest Georgia campaign co-chairs.
“As co-chair of this year’s United Way campaign, I have seen all the great work that has been done by United Way through the years," Chuck McClurg said. "It’s easy to be passionate about the mission of United Way. Having grown up here, I know that our community is strong. But, I know there are many in need. Having worked with United Way for several years, I have seen firsthand how the local agencies are helping families which contributes to the overall health and success of our community. We recognize the blessings in life and how important it is to share our blessings with others. This giving attitude, and desire to help others through a difficult time, demonstrates the core values of serving others in our community. I’m proud to be a member of the United Way of Northwest Georgia Board of Directors."
When asked about the challenges of the 2020 campaign, Jody McClurg responded, “We know that 2020 has brought us so much uncertainty. COVID-19 has impacted every area of our lives. It has altered the way we gather together, the way we work, the way we educate our children, the way we worship, and the list goes on and on. Everything seems so uncertain, but there’s one thing that remains certain during these times, and that’s the increasing need of so many within our community.”
Due to COVID-19, many of our corporate campaigns started later, but after careful thought and analysis, we announced our fundraising goal of $4.125 million! We are confident that with your help, we can reach this goal.
For those of you who have supported United Way in the past, we thank you, and we hope that we can count on your continued support. For those of you who are considering giving for the first time, there has never been a greater need to help your neighbor.
Please consider investing in United Way this holiday season. An investment in the people of our community is the best investment you can make. Together, we can build better futures within our community! Please visit ourunitedway.org/give or mail a check to United Way of Northwest Georgia, P.O. Box 566 Dalton, GA 30722.
Live United!
Amanda Burt is the president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.