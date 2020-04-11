Amanda Burt: We are all in this together

These are indeed uncertain times. No one could have predicted that a pandemic would rise up and affect so many lives in a matter of weeks. Most organizations do not plan for a pandemic and its ripple effects on the economy. We are in uncharted waters as these circumstances affect the globe, not just our community. We know Dalton and our surrounding communities are special, but we are not immune to worldly events affecting our nation, our state and now, our own towns. We realize how connected and interdependent we all really are.
Right now in our community, schools have closed to in-person learning but digital and remote learning is happening and children are being fed; businesses have drastically altered operations to protect their employees and customers; our health care workers are focused on keeping people safe; and families are doing their part to flatten the curve.
United Way of Northwest Georgia is at work today ensuring that our community remains ready to take on whatever this crisis brings. With the COVID-19 crisis affecting every person in our community, local nonprofits are stepping up to the plate. Whether they are providing meals for children out of school, rent and utility assistance, meals to our homebound elderly or help for victims of abuse, United Way and our community partners are working hard to ensure that during this crisis, our neighbors do not suffer.
How can you stay connected when we are being asked to stay at home? You can find a list of community and COVID-19 resources that are easily accessible on our website (ourunitedway.org). You can also access resources by calling 211 from a landline or (706) CAN-HELP. Follow us on social media @unitedwaynwga and be an advocate by sharing our content with friends. Sign up for our newsletter to stay in the know (www.ourunitedway.org/newsletter-signup).
There are still ways to strengthen our community during these times. You can buy locally. Many local businesses have started websites where you can shop online, have curbside pickup or have food delivered. Small business is the lifeblood of any community, creating a community’s own unique personality. National Volunteer Week is April 19-25. United Way is committed to practicing social distancing guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but our spirit of volunteerism and uniting our community is still strong. We have several ways for you to volunteer virtually at volunteernwga.com, and you can also visit our blog for 10 ways to serve your community right now (ourunitedway.org/news).
We have also created our COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to meet the most critical and urgent needs during the crisis and recovery. Funds raised will supplement what we have already allocated for 2020 to our community partners on the front lines of this crisis reaching our most vulnerable populations. Our board just approved and allocated our first round of relief funds to local partners providing food, rent and utility assistance and residential services: The Salvation Army, Carter Hope Center, Oakhaven and the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center.
One of the biggest ways you can serve your community is by having hope — we can accomplish so much more if we have a mindset of hope. I look forward to a time where we can come together again. Although it will be a new way of “normal," I know there will also be so much opportunity for us as a community to rally together and build better futures.
We are all in this fight together, and together we will win. Thank you for your continued support of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
Amanda Burt is president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
