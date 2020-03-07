Amanda Burt: When I think of our community

When I think of our community, one word, in particular, comes to mind — compassionate. Having just returned from the National Professional Roundtable meeting with other United Way colleagues from across the United States, I am reminded how lucky I am to live and raise my family in Dalton, Georgia. During our time together, we shared stories of the life-changing work we are all doing in our communities. We shared our wins, our losses and what keeps us up at night.
Even though the work of United Way looks very different from what we do here in Northwest Georgia, at Bergen County’s United Way in New Jersey or the United Way of Pierce County in Tacoma, Washington, the goal is the same: to meet the needs of the local citizens in the most efficient, effective and responsive ways. The leaders in these communities are passionate — just as we are here. When our time together drew to a close, I was once again reminded of just how special we are. I am so proud to represent the United Way of Northwest Georgia and all that we are doing to improve the lives of over 57,000 people each year.
I was also proud to share with my United Way colleagues the unwavering support and partnership we have with our companies and people who choose United Way of Northwest Georgia as their partner of choice for philanthropy and volunteerism. United Way is in the business of building better futures, and together, we are making lasting change. Some United Way communities are facing difficult challenges and funding shortfalls causing them to make tough choices. Because our floorcovering industry is headquartered here with local decision-makers who believes in our United Way and trust our proven ability to meet needs in the most efficient and effective ways, we are able to continue a level of service our residents need and expect. We believe in inclusive leadership, service and results.
Our founders established our United Way with the same entrepreneurial spirit and expectation for success as they did when establishing their own businesses. In fact, The “Empty Stocking Fund” was established in the 1940s on a bet from Mrs. M.E. Judd to Lamar Westcott challenging him to raise $4,000 from a town of 3,000 people. For the first time, he organized the raising of funds much like we do today — with businesses and community citizens stepping up to help their neighbors. Mr. Westcott raised the $4,000 and won the bet. Without the continued support of today’s CEOs, senior managers, community leaders and thousands of generous and caring individuals, we would be in a very different place.
As I celebrate 20 years of service with United Way, both in Dalton and Atlanta, one thing has never changed. It is inspiring to see the level of commitment to caring for our neighbors that allows our United Way to deliver on its mission year after year. I have seen firsthand how our community comes together in times of crisis and responds to the ever-growing needs. We always answer the call to action, even in something as simple as placing more books in our Little Free Libraries across Whitfield and Murray counties or something as big as raising $4.125 million for those in need.
Curious to know more about what we do or how we put your dollars into action within our local community? Join Kim Thames, Bob Hardaway, Stuart Nelson, Joe Young and our entire board of directors for our Annual Meeting and Volunteer Awards on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Rock Bridge Stage 123. To register, visit www.ourunitedway.org/events.
Let us celebrate together all of our community’s accomplishments and learn more about the impact that United Way has on this compassionate community.
Amanda Burt is president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
