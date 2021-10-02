Andrew Parker: Celebrating Dalton's progress during Georgia Cities Week

“I had no idea city government did that!”
I’ve heard that from a lot of folks during my first two months as Dalton’s city administrator and, despite my 10 years experience working in our Public Works Department, I too have learned a lot about the complexities of local government departments that provide the services we all enjoy.
Oct. 3 through 9 is Georgia Cities Week, a celebration organized each year by the Georgia Municipal Association. The goal is to shine a spotlight on the valuable services cities provide and how they positively impact residents. Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Dalton.
Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken center stage again with Hamilton Medical Center personnel working tirelessly to manage a surge in hospitalizations. But thanks to the leadership of City Councilmember Annalee Harlan, Fire Chief Todd Pangle and the full support of Mayor David Pennington and the entire council, I’m grateful to be able to assist in bringing Regeneron treatments for COVID-19 to our residents in a convenient drive-through setting. The process may look pretty simple to those who are diagnosed with COVID-19, sign up and receive the treatment; but it takes incredible work behind the scenes to provide this potentially life-saving service. Dalton is the state leader in providing easy access Regeneron treatment for COVID-19, and Georgia Cities Week is an appropriate time to celebrate that achievement.
The theme of Georgia Cities Week this year is “Shaping the Future” and the city team is working throughout Dalton to do just that. There are exciting projects in the works that will chart our course as a community and change the landscape of Dalton for years to come.
We get one chance to make a first impression so remaking Dalton’s I-75 gateway corridors is a priority. The Walnut Avenue and Rocky Face exits are the front porch of our community — greeting visitors just passing through or here for business. So the city is implementing its Gateway Corridor Improvement Plan developed in 2020. It includes interchange beautification and corridor landscaping, Walnut Avenue congestion relief and Market Street improvements focused on attracting retail and entertainment venues. Market Street plans include underground utilities, landscaping, sidewalks, decorative street lighting and an electric vehicle charging station.
The next phase of the project will be the construction of the Dug Gap Road Connector from Market Street to Shields Road. This will provide a new means of ingress/egress to the Market Street area and provide much needed congestion relief on Walnut Avenue.
A new aquatic center near the Dalton Mall will bring a first-class facility for swimming to our community. It will attract elite team competitions to Dalton, create a space for recreation, water fitness programs and therapeutic activities. This will be a transformational project for the East Walnut Avenue area.
A first class soccer facility is a top priority that our Public Works and Parks and Recreation personnel are working to bring to fruition. The new Heritage Point soccer complex, just east of Park Creek School, will feature two FIFA-regulation soccer fields and associated facilities. Dalton is the city of soccer champions! A premiere facility will allow us to support the next generation of players and spend many nights and weekends cheering them on.
Burr Park is a downtown landmark hosting everything from Shakespeare performances to jam sessions. The city has partnered with the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to construct a new restroom and concession facility at the park. If you’ve been there on a Friday night for the summer concert series, you know it’s exactly what we’re talking about when we focus on celebrating Georgia’s cities. It’s where we all come together as a community and enjoy Dalton!
We hope you’ll join us at the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to celebrate Georgia Cities Week and learn more about what we’re working on to make Dalton a premier place to live, work and play in Georgia!
Andrew Parker is the administrator for the city of Dalton.
