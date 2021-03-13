Bill Davies: Voting yes for Redevelopment Powers Act gives Whitfield County another tool in economic development

On Tuesday, Whitfield County voters will have the opportunity to vote on the Redevelopment Powers Act. This will give the county the ability to facilitate redevelopment and new development we will all benefit from.
And the best part about the Redevelopment Act is that it doesn't raise your taxes a dime. In fact, it could help lower your taxes.
The Redevelopment Act is often misunderstood.
If passed, it does only one thing: it uses tax money generated by redevelopment or new development to improve infrastructure within a specified district called a Tax Allocation District (TAD). This infrastructure could be new roads, sewer, sidewalks, streetlights or any other infrastructure a local government would normally pay for.
Voting yes for the Redevelopment Act doesn't actually create any TADs -- it merely gives the Whitfield County Commission the ability to create one or more in the future via a public vote of the commission.
If passed, the Redevelopment Act could be used to do a number of things that would benefit our county.
Among them are:
• Creating new retail, restaurant and commercial developments, possibly including hotels, at some of our underdeveloped I-75 interchanges such as exit 341 in Tunnel Hill. The Redevelopment Act could also help us attract new retail and commercial corridors in other areas of the county that don't currently have these amenities. It's an important tool that Catoosa County, for example, used to develop the Costco/Cabela's shopping area off I-75.
• Badly needed, new middle-class neighborhoods. Many of those employed in Whitfield County would like to live here rather than Catoosa or Gordan counties, but they can't because we have a severe lack of available housing. Having these families spend their money here rather than Catoosa or Gordon counties benefits us all by circulating more money in our local economy.
• Some of these neighborhoods may be mixed-use developments that include retail and commercial components, as well as walking trails and other amenities available to all county residents.
The Redevelopment Act does not:
• It does not raise your taxes. In fact, if the county tax digest increases because of the Redevelopment Act, your taxes could go down. As the tax digest increases; the county benefits, Whitfield County Schools benefit and so do taxpayers. Everybody wins.
• It does not give subsidies to developers. Using the Redevelopment Act, developers pay up front for infrastructure (roads, sidewalks, sewer, etc.) that the county would normally pay for. The county then pays the developer back over time without using bonds. All of these assets are owned by the county from day one.
Voting yes for the Redevelopment Act gives our county a tool to help facilitate redevelopment of blighted areas, the development of underdeveloped areas and new development that isn't currently happening.
The cities of Dalton, Varnell, Tunnel Hill and Cohutta have had this tool since 2014.
It's time for the rest of the county to have it too.
Vote yes for the Redevelopment Act.
Bill Davies is chairman of the Greater Dalton Chamber Executive Board.
