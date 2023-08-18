As judges with extensive experience in the Juvenile Court system, we have witnessed firsthand the prominent challenges faced by children and families involved in the foster system. Among these challenges, parental substance use disorders (SUDs) and breakdowns in communication stand out as the most significant.
Substance use disorders
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 40 million Americans ages 12 and older are affected by substance use disorders. Exposure to SUDs can have profound and lasting effects on children, leading to potential developmental challenges and long-term implications. As judges, we observe the unmistakable prevalence of SUDs in the families we serve. The stigma associated with SUDs often deters expectant mothers from seeking care until they are on the brink of giving birth, leading to numerous complications.
Immediate challenges arise when hospitals are ill-equipped to handle the specialized needs of infants born with SUDs-related issues. Consequently, these infants are separated from their mothers and frequently placed in the foster system. Preventing such separations is of utmost importance, as emphasized by policymakers in the Family First Prevention Services Act. To achieve this goal, we must provide expectant mothers comprehensive care and medically-assisted treatment to alleviate stress on the unborn child. By effectively managing the mother's SUD, we can prevent the need for separation.
The significance of early identification and intervention cannot be overstated. A striking 75% of children involved in the Juvenile Court system have a parent with a SUD. This statistic underscores the critical need to address both the child's challenges and the medical needs of their parents. When engaging with parents struggling with SUDs, it is essential to approach them with compassion, encouraging their active participation in available services to support their recovery, and work to reunite the family unit.
Communication breakdowns
Within the foster care system, several communication gaps hinder timely access to necessary care for children. This is where a knowledgeable partner like Amerigroup plays a pivotal role. With expertise navigating the system and overcoming its challenges, Amerigroup assigns care coordinators who facilitate communication across all involved parties, working diligently to resolve a multitude of issues.
Additionally, Amerigroup has taken the initiative to create a dedicated Juvenile Court Liaison position, which aims to improve communication between children, providers and the court system.
Effective communication solves various problems, including the loss or misplacement of records. While this may seem like a minor administrative concern, it can have a profound impact on the lives of children who repeatedly begin again when their medical records are left behind. A care coordinator who remains with the child, regardless of provider changes, ensures seamless transfer of records from one location to another.
Furthermore, maintaining continuity of care is preferable to relying on records alone. By acting as a direct liaison between judges and care providers, Amerigroup can address any potential risks of disruption or changes in services. For instance, if a child's previous provider is not in Amerigroup's network, they proactively add those physicians to their network to ensure uninterrupted care.
Avoiding changes or breaks in care holds significant real-world implications, as we frequently witness. Without a child's complete medical history, a disability can be mistaken for a behavioral problem, resulting in inadequate care, overmedication and limited access to appropriate resources. This distinction is particularly challenging to make when a provider meets a child for the first time without any historical context.
Recognizing that the support needed by children in foster care extends beyond the age of 18, Amerigroup has established a transition age youth care coordination team. This specialized team is dedicated to assisting young individuals aging out of foster care, ensuring they receive ongoing care and resources. This initiative addresses the common issue of 17-year-olds who may not be aware of their option to retain coverage after reaching adulthood.
Time is a precious resource for children within the Juvenile Court system. Each week can feel like an eternity, and every day that a problem remains unaddressed, it grows in magnitude. Amerigroup has consistently demonstrated a commitment to finding solutions, focusing on what can be accomplished rather than what cannot. By bridging the gaps and delivering the support that children require to thrive, Amerigroup serves as an invested partner, facilitating steady progress in the areas where challenges are most prevalent.
The challenges of SUDs and communication breakdowns are crucial issues within the Juvenile Court system. By addressing these challenges through early identification and intervention, comprehensive care coordination and effective communication practices, we can significantly improve the outcomes for children in foster care. Partnering with organizations like Amerigroup, which prioritize proactive solutions and prioritize the well-being of children, is essential for achieving positive and lasting change in the lives of vulnerable youth.
