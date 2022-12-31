Like clockwork, on the day after Thanksgiving, our home goes into full-tilt holiday mode.
This annual ritual brings the sights and smells of Christmas to our world. We have often referred to these efforts as “unwrapping Christmas.” With the sounds of carols echoing through the house, I often find myself getting lost in thoughts of seasons past — with each song providing a soundtrack to my thoughts and memories.
A couple of weeks ago, as we were adding the final flourishes to this year’s décor, the song “Away in a Manger” began to play. I was transported to a cold evening, many, many years ago. I could see two weary parents, seeking shelter against the elements, desperate to find a place of safety and warmth — a home.
I know that everyone’s definition of home is different. Some may see home as a physical structure with walls and a roof. Others may define home as a nostalgic locale — perhaps an ancestral farm — used to host family get-togethers and gatherings. Still, others view home as any place filled with love, acceptance and belonging. Moreover, in considering the nativity depicted in the Christmas hymn, I realize that home is characterized by the warmth that comes with peace and safety.
Earlier this year, I asked several friends to share with me their hopes for the new year.
Most of their responses included some vision of a world where our similarities overcome differences, and that in some way, we could do a better job working together on issues large and small. Some spoke of their desire for greater civility in our public discourse, while others hoped that those in need would find stability and healing.
One friend shared her desire that people connect in more meaningful ways. She observed that we live in an age where people interact, but seldom connect — where they speak at others instead of with others and rarely listen. Her hope is for an era of greater connection and a desire that this deeper engagement leads to a commonality of purpose and a commitment to work promoting a greater common good.
She describes a safe, peaceful place to communicate and to listen to one another — a home — where everyone is offered a seat at the table, because everyone is valued. Everyone belongs. And everyone is heard.
The strongest communities of the world share this hallmark of inclusion.
As we all prepare for 2022’s grand finale and the fresh possibilities awaiting us in 2023, I hope all of you find your way home in mind or body, and that the peace and safety sought by those lonely travelers so many years ago, washes over each of us in our own measure.
