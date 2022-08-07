On July 29, the 2022 Off The Rails Summer Music series concluded with another wonderful community concert.
This year’s offerings ranged from country-influenced bluegrass to straight-ahead rock and roll. In between, we welcomed our local Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra, the Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition and a host of wonderful local and regional musical acts. The offerings held something for all ages.
With only one exception, the rain stayed away long enough for attendees to enjoy an evening of entertainment and fellowship.
Series announcer Zack Adamson reminded all in attendance that a few years ago each of them would have been somewhere else — often Chattanooga — but definitely not in downtown Dalton. His words, a resounding endorsement of the changes in downtown, resonated with many, who not only came to downtown for the music, but made it a point to visit one of our local restaurants or breweries.
Series organizers remain committed to creating memories for Dalton’s young people that so many who grew up here in the past don’t have. Whether seeing an up-and-coming musical act like Nashville’s Colony House or just sliding down the grassy hills on either side of the Burr Park stage, each Friday night show offered a variety of wonderful experiences. The Summer Music Series has quickly grown into a Dalton tradition and regularly welcomes hundreds of visitors, some who travel from neighboring communities just to see what “all of the fuss is about.”
Burr Park and its new concession and restroom pavilion have been described by many as the heart of Dalton and for those who joined us, it was easy to see why. Free family entertainment in a safe and wonderful environment is often difficult to find, but not here.
Each Friday, concertgoers were reminded that these shows don’t happen by themselves, but with the support of many. A small team of organizers coordinates the entertainment, logistics and facilities.
It continues to be my pleasure to be a member of this wonderful team.
Our deepest thanks go to all who contribute to our success. Their generous gifts of time, talent and money have allowed the series to grow.
Presenting sponsors
• Burr Park Arts Trust of the Community Foundation
• Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau
• Dalton Utilities/Optilink
• Engineered Floors
Pops in the Park Presenting Sponsors
• Mohawk Industries
• Textile Rubber and Chemical Company
Event hosts
• Barrett Properties
• Believe Greater Dalton
• Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty
• Dalton State College
• Hamilton Medical System
• Marketing Alliance Group
• Shaw Industries
• Starr Mathews
• Tom Durkan family
• Whitfield County NAACP
Series organizers
• Amanda Brown, Creative Arts Guild
• Candace Eaton, Downtown Dalton Development Authority
• David Aft, Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia
• Margaret Thigpen, Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau
Key Partners
• Downtown Dalton Development Authority
• Creative Arts Guild
A special ‘shout out’
• Sara Murry, Creative Arts Guild
• Jim Sneary, Creative Arts Guild
• City of Dalton Parks and Recreation
• City of Dalton Police Department
The Off The Rails Summer Music Series would not exist without its fans. It remains a thrill to see people converge on Burr Park, armed with their lawn chairs, blankets, and smiling faces. We are so pleased that you chose to share your Fridays with us.
Even though last Friday’s show marked the “official” end of the Summer Music Series, fans will have a chance to convene downtown on Sept. 16 for one last Friday night show. The “End of the Rails” offering begins at 5:30 p.m. with the headliner beginning at 6:30 p.m. The featured performer is Crawford and Power, who opened up for Travis Tritt a little earlier this year at the Dalton Convention Center.
There are still many more events planned for Burr Park in the coming weeks including more concerts, the annual Dalton Civitan Brewer’s Festival and holiday celebration and Christmas tree lighting. I am confident that Jeanne Burr would be so proud of “her” park and its dramatic contribution to our community and how it sees itself.
The series will return next June with more great music and, as always, a few surprises! In the interim, if you’ve got some great ideas for next year’s show or would like to volunteer or contribute financially, we would love to hear from you. You can reach out through the Burr Park Facebook page. We’d enjoying hearing from you!
Until next year — thanks for making Burr Park Northwest Georgia’s favorite outdoor arts and entertainment venue and the Off the Rails Summer Music Series your destination!
