David Aft: Philanthropy's finest hour

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Charity is not just what we do, but it is who we are.
These simple words have defined our communities — and our nation — for decades. In good times and challenging times, charitable appeals stand as a critical link between those who want to help and the organizations on the front lines that serve communities.
The current public health crisis due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is reshaping our civic landscape in ways we would have never thought possible a few weeks ago. As we all struggle to respond, one thing remains absolutely clear: Charitable giving and charitable organizations will play a crucial role in our response.
Many organizations, including the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, have established crisis response funds. As you consider making a gift to one of these funds, I strongly urge you to use the same rational decision-making process as always. Carefully evaluate your decisions and find reliable charitable partners to further your interests.
It has been difficult to witness the toll the crisis has taken on individuals and families who were already struggling — the most fragile in our communities. However, organizations like our local United Ways and others are already working with groups on the forefront to meet emergency human service needs. The work of these organizations is immediate and responsive.
Beyond our initial and current response to basic needs, the current situation stands to reshape our communities from top to bottom, and that will require charitable enterprise to play a different and longer-term role. Today, we can only imagine what these specific roles will be and how they will work with our civic and governmental partners. The only certainty is that philanthropy and charitable giving will play a pivotal role.
As an advocate for giving, the Community Foundation encourages everyone to give to the causes that are meeting important needs and to do so generously and strategically. Consider your charitable response carefully and keep in mind that our ability to respond both today and in the future remains at the cornerstone of efforts to help our friends and neighbors.
There are few more powerful tools than informed charitable giving. It provides key organizations with the tools to help. Should anyone need information about the charitable community’s response and programs that are helping people right now and in the future, please reach out to us at (706) 275-9117 or (706) 313-9518 and we will make sure you get the information you need.
This is an evolving crisis — one that will impact our communities and nation for years to come. We will need your help today and in the future, and while I can’t tell you exactly what this will look like and what form it will take, I know philanthropy will play a critical role — it’s who we are.
David Aft is president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia
The Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia has established a COVID-19 Response Fund. Local leaders will award grants from the fund directly to organizations working to respond to the crisis. To give, just follow this link to the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia COVID-19 Response Fund at www.communityfoundationnwga.org/covid19response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.