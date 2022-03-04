Like most of the rest of the world, I have watched the unfolding situation in Ukraine with a breaking heart. War is almost always a reckless dance which punishes civilians and soldiers alike.
I feel a deep connection to this area and its people, as it is where my great-grandfather was born. Our family history is rooted in the area of eastern Poland that edges modern-day Ukraine.
In the mid-1980s, my parents were active in a variety of international development programs in Central Europe.
They traveled extensively through the countries of the former Soviet Bloc and helped establish several United Way organizations throughout the region. These efforts helped many of these countries move from a communist (“government funds everything”) environment to one that included private philanthropy in its work.
As my folks helped local volunteers create the United Way of Poland and similar organizations in Budapest, Hungary and Bucharest, Romania, they became fond of the passionate young people who committed to staff these nascent organizations. They became so close that they have maintained these friendships and professional associations for nearly 40 years. My father often refers to Andrzej Pietrucha and Agnieska Namiuk as his Polish children and Katalin Ertsey as his Hungarian daughter.
While we watch the news coverage, we have also received personal updates from Andrzej who lives in Warsaw and Kaitlin who recently moved from Budapest to Prague. While the world watches the war unfold in cinematic proportions, they share a much more human perspective.
A recent email from Andrzej to my father shared the following, “Tetiana managed to evacuate her boys, aged 4 and 10, from Ukraine and she is now safe in Warsaw with her husband. She was standing at the border alone with the children with no food or water for 18 hours. The queue (to cross into Poland as refugees) formed outdoors and the temperature dropped below zero degrees Celsius. Now she is having a debate with her husband, who wants to return to Ukraine to join the army. This is the dilemma they face these days.”
My parents’ friends speak of a refugee crisis, as hundreds of thousands seek safety in bordering countries. With such vast numbers seeking safety, the civil impact of Russia’s military action will place near-impossible demands on the charitable sector and its ability to help.
I have heard the expression, “but for the grace of God, that could be us,” many times, but in this case, as in most similar situations, those affected by this crisis are us.
As the situation continues to evolve, many domestic and international charities have mobilized to respond. With that in mind, we offer you a few ways to help. Financial donations of all sizes will make a real difference and while we encourage each of you to do your own research, we offer you a few options should you choose to open your wallets and pocketbooks:
• Suggested charity 1: International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org
• Suggested charity 2: Save the Children Fund for Vulnerable Ukrainians: https://www.savethechildren.org/us/where-we-work/ukraine
• Suggested charity 3: Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund Relief Fund for Global Giving: https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund
Each of these has a proven track record of assistance to refugees throughout the world. They are offered as suggestions only, as we encourage you to give to groups you are comfortable with.
Charity is not just what we do, but who we are and, once again, it will provide essential resources to respond to the very personal crises facing so many of our brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters.
Each night I say a short prayer for those in harm’s way, knowing that their suffering is mankind’s suffering and their voices crying for peace and safety are not just Ukrainian, but all of ours.
