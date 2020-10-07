David Pennington: Report to the community on the Dalton Police Department's standards and performance

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparked protests across the country with marchers demanding an end to racism and police brutality against Blacks. Public outrage at police use of a no knock warrant has followed the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
Our recent local protest marches and a resulting thought-provoking panel discussion on racism, to which I was invited, focused my thinking on our local policing situation. Are Dalton officers targeting and using excessive force on our Black citizens or other minorities? How would we know? Do we have a no-knock warrant policy and, if so, are proper safeguards in place?
Dalton Police Department Chief Cliff Cason provided me detailed information on the performance standards for police departments accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the department’s 2019 annual Analysis of Use of Force report and the no-knock warrant policy. Let’s take a detailed look.
Use of force standards
The Dalton Police Department is one of only 27 CALEA-accredited police departments in Georgia. To maintain certification, departments must conform to best practice standards, document their performance and pass periodic external audits. These standards ban choke holds, strangleholds and neck restraints since these methods have potential for serious injury. Situation de-escalation must be the priority and officers receive annual incident de-escalation training. Equally important, our officers have a duty to intervene to prevent misconduct of fellow officers and this expectation is spelled out in DPD policies.
Use of force data analysis
In 2014, the DPD began tracking all use of force incidents rather than just those using the highest levels of force. There are nine use of force classifications ranging from verbal persuasion and use of physical strength on the low end, escalating through pointing a taser and using a chemical agent (such as pepper spray) to the highest levels of pointing a firearm and use of deadly force.
In 2019, 75 incidents required police officers to use some level of force with the three lowest levels used 72% of the time. But let’s first focus on the 21 incidents when the most forceful techniques were deployed.
• Taser discharged twice: Both white suspects.
• Impact weapon used once: White suspect.
• Firearm pointed 17 times: 12 white, three Hispanic, two Black suspects.
• Deadly force used once: White suspect.
Of these 21 encounters, 76% involved non-Hispanic whites who comprise 40% of Dalton’s population; 10% of the incidents involved Blacks who account for 8% of our population. The remaining 14% of incidents involved Hispanics who comprise 49% of the population.
Suspects’ behavior resulting in officer use of the most forceful techniques primarily resulted from active resistance, fleeing or combative behavior with or without a weapon.
The most common lower force level technique used by officers was physical strength and these 42 incidents involved 21 white suspects, 14 Hispanic suspects, six Black suspects and one other. A taser was pointed but not discharged 10 times involving seven white and three Hispanic suspects but no Black suspects.
Arrest data analysis
The DPD arrested 4,744 people in 2019 with the following racial breakdown.
• White: 72%
• Black: 18%
• Hispanic: 10%
Both whites and Blacks were arrested at about twice their representation in the population with Hispanics significantly underrepresented.
No-knock warrant policy
The DPD has a no-knock warrant policy with built-in safeguards. Consideration of its use would only occur in the most serious scenario where life is in imminent danger such as a kidnapping. Warrant request protocol requires multiple signoffs beginning with the unit supervisor then moving up through the division commander and the chief of police. Assuming those signoffs are acquired, a Magistrate judge must review and, if satisfied that probable cause merits the warrant, provide the final signoff.
This is sound policy but I have nonetheless asked Chief Cason, working in conjunction with the Public Safety Commission, to determine if continuation of this policy is justified. If so, does the warrant protocol meet best practice standards or require upgrading? Chief Cason has committed to complete this review no later than year-end with a report to the city council in January 2021.
Conclusions
To the co-sponsors of the recent forum on racism —Pastor Windell Smith of Hopewell Baptist Church and Pastor Brian Clark of First United Methodist Church — as well as the other forum participants, I offer my sincere thanks. It was that thoughtful discussion that prompted this evaluation and communication to the community.
I had known for years that the DPD maintains CALEA certification that sets a high performance bar, but had never before examined detailed performance data. This review has satisfied me that our police officers are well trained, put their training into practice and monitor their performance.
While use of force data makes clear our officers do not unfairly target our Black citizens and their actions are based on situational requirements, it’s imperative that DPD leadership remains committed to meeting the highest national standards and analyzing data and trends so any issues are identified and properly addressed.
The Dalton City Council and Public Safety Commission have reviewed and support this report to the community. As always, any community member is welcome to review DPD policies and department performance.
David Pennington is mayor of Dalton.
Note: U.S. Census Bureau population demographic data source.
