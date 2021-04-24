Dick Polman: Fake vaccine cards and the cult of American selfishness

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms. High around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.