Dick Yarbrough: Talking current events with Skeeter Skates and the Ryo Coffee Club

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. Snow may mix in. High 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.