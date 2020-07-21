Dr. Steven Paynter and Dr. Zachary Taylor: Take precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 locally

As physician leaders, we want to reinforce social distancing and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as we continue to see evidence of the COVID-19 virus in our area. We have one of the higher rates of positive testing in the state and even the nation.
Part of this may be due to increased availability of tests, but as clinicians, we continue to see patients with COVID-19 symptoms and disease. There is still a lot we do not know about this virus such as how best to treat it, how best to protect ourselves, and whether you can catch it more than once. The CDC and other entities are using the best scientific information we know to help guide recommendations, but these may change as new information becomes available. We as physicians try to guide our decisions and treatment on scientific evidence whenever possible.
We do know that this is a virus that humans have not been exposed to previously, so no one really has immunity. It is related to other viruses, but seems to be more contagious than some. It is creating an excessive response of the body’s immune system in many patients, and can cause life-threatening complications. Those with health conditions such as heart or lung disease, diabetes, obesity and even pregnancy are more susceptible to the virus. Fortunately, children and younger, healthier adults seem much more likely to survive, but there is some evidence it may cause organ damage even for survivors and we still do not know the long-term effects.
We also now have some treatment modalities available and the local hospital and physicians are using those whenever possible. There is still limited availability of testing, but fortunately we have a better supply of protective equipment in the hospital and offices, in part due to donations from local businesses and individuals, working together as a community.
As concerned physicians, we want to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 and still strongly support CDC guidelines of social distancing when possible, avoiding large groups, wearing masks that cover both nose and mouth, frequent hand washing and using basic common sense.
At the first sign of illness such as fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, or generally not feeling well, please isolate yourself so you will not spread it to others. Please do not be cavalier about getting ill just because you think you are healthy and less likely to die. If you get sick, you may expose your friends, family, community workers, EMS/first responders and health care providers who are at times literally putting their lives at risk to serve and take care of you.
Thanks to the entire community for all we have already done together. This letter was written at the request of, and with the support of, multiple medical providers in our community.
Dr. Steven Paynter (Fellow, American College of Surgeons) is president of the Whitfield/Murray County Medical Society
Dr. Zachary Taylor is director of the North Georgia Health District.
