I recently attended the trial of Sally Garcia, the defendant in a child sexual abuse case that resulted in a sentence of 49 years. As the director of the Family Support Council, a child abuse prevention agency, I have seen far too many cases in which children are carelessly used as a source of sexual gratification with absolutely no regard for the child. This particular case was one of the worst cases I have seen, as the child was sexually abused by her mother, father and step-mother for years.
This case haunts me because I know that there were multiple people who were in and out of the child’s life, yet no one was aware of what was happening to her. The family was very transient, as is often the case in sexual abuse cases, making it less likely that the abuse would be identified by the schools and/or the Division of Family and Children Services. We have many very good organizations in place that provide services for children after the abuse has occurred, such as the GreenHouse Child Advocacy Center and the Division of Family and Children Services, but that’s not enough. In order to adequately protect children, the entire community must be involved.
One of the most proactive approaches to diminishing child sexual abuse is the education of responsible adults. Darkness to Light’s “Stewards of Children” training is a sexual abuse prevention training program that educates adults to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. It is an award-winning training program which is evidence-based and appropriate for organizations, businesses and individuals who want to protect children. The training also teaches individuals about the circumstances under which child sexual abuse occurs, factors increasing a child’s risk and the immediate and the long-term consequences of child sexual abuse.
The Family Support Council provides Darkness to Light’s “Stewards of Children” training at no cost. There will be a free training on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. and another free training on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. Both trainings will be held at the Mack Gaston Community Center, which is at 214 North Frederick St. Children cannot attend the training due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter.
If only one of the individuals whose lives crossed paths with Sally Garcia’s victim had recognized the signs of sexual abuse and felt the confidence to take action, the child’s entire life could have been changed. We each need to remember that the power to change the world really does lie within us. We don’t have to stand helplessly by and watch while our children are harmed in ways that last a lifetime. As a community, we can work together and learn ways to create an environment that will keep all children safe. However, we can’t do it unless we take action.
If you are interested in becoming part of the solution by participating in the training, or if you would like to request training for a group of people, please contact me, Annette Chancellor or Nancy Griffin at the Family Support Council at (706) 272-7919.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.