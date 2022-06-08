The Georgia immigrant community has a lot to celebrate this Immigrant Heritage Month, recognized each June.
This year, the Georgia legislature made progress toward recognizing the contributions of Georgia immigrants to our communities and economy.
For example, the House Study Committee on Innovative Ways to Maximize Global Talent had many positive conversations about eliminating economic barriers for immigrants to advance their education.
While we can applaud this movement in the right direction, we should also take this month to reflect on opportunities left on the table to utilize the talents and contributions of Georgia immigrants and celebrate the current contributions of our state’s Dreamers and broader immigrant community.
This is particularly important as June 15 marks ten years since the enactment of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — and a decade of congressional failure to codify the program into law.
In the past decade, DACA has given me the ability to mark many milestones in my life. After coming to the U.S. with my family at just 6 months old from Mexico, I built my life in Dalton. I attended school, grew a career and community, and am raising my family here. This would not be possible without DACA, and many other Dreamers, including the 19,700 DACA recipients in Georgia, who have a similar story to mine.
People like Emmanuel Diaz, a DACA recipient and Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University graduate who put his roots in Baxley, with his family who came to the U.S. when he was just 2 years old.
Today, he’s fighting to ensure future generations of undocumented students can build a future like he’s been able to due to DACA.
However, the temporary nature of DACA has not made it an easy journey, and it pains me to know there are young and eager immigrants left without hope for what their future may hold.
Last year a judge for the Southern District of Texas ruled that the DACA program was illegal, effectively stopping all future applicants from accessing these critical protections.
During the week of the Fourth of July, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will tentatively hear State of Texas v. USA to examine the constitutionality of the DACA program. The Dreamer community and those who rely on them are on edge, with a potential unfavorable opinion to be handed down this fall from the Fifth Circuit.
This ongoing litigation and program limitations have left DACA recipients and other undocumented immigrants living in uncertainty, which only harms these individuals and their families, as well as the broader Georgia community and economy.
For example, most undocumented high school graduates won’t have the option to obtain protections through DACA this year. Coupled with the fact that Georgia does not extend in-state tuition rates to Dreamers, even though they have lived in the state as long as many of their citizen classmates, thousands of college-ready young people will not be able to access affordable colleges within the Georgia public school system. These barriers limit immigrant graduates from continuing their education and meaningfully joining the workforce.
According to a new report by FWD.us, only 31% of Georgia DACA recipients have some college education. We can and must do better for these students.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has also recently highlighted a “competition for talent” fueling workforce woes across the state. Dreamers could fill these jobs if we stopped preventing them from entering the labor force.
Additionally, we could add $14 billion to the nation’s economy each year if Congress passed legislation providing DACA recipients with an earned pathway to citizenship. Further, reducing barriers for young people in Georgia to earn a higher education could add as much as $10 million to our economy each year.
As we recognize Immigrant Heritage Month and the tenth anniversary of DACA, I hope we can celebrate together, educate our lawmakers and the public on the immense benefits that all immigrants bring to Georgia, and work toward real, impactful solutions for Dreamers and all immigrants.
Jaime Rangel, who was raised in Dalton and graduated from Murray County High School, is a DACA recipient and Georgia State Immigration Director for FWD.us.
