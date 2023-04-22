”These are the last words I have to say
That’s why this took so long to write
There will be other words some other day
But that’s the story of my life”
— Billy Joel, “Famous Last Words”
This verse is from the last song on the final studio album Joel released in 1993, “River of Dreams.” After decades of hitmaking, the prolific musician known as “The Piano Man” realized his days of songwriting were over. He had said everything he needed to say. By leaving behind songwriting, he moved on to new chapters in his life.
These are the last words I have to say. After almost 24 years working at the Dalton Daily Citizen, Friday was my last day at the newspaper as I’ve accepted a position in the marketing department with Engineered Floors.
When I stared here on June 1, 1999, I was a fresh graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady School of Journalism with a concentration in newspapers eager to put that degree to work. I was a Dalton native covering the community I grew up in. Pretty darn cool.
My first few weeks were spent as a news clerk, assigned mundane tasks, until a reporter position opened. That was the start of an almost quarter century career at the Dalton Daily Citizen.
My plan was to follow the career path of many young journalists. Work a few years at the paper, polish my writing, learn as much as I could, then move on to a larger paper in a bigger market. But the more I worked at the paper, the more I loved it. Eventually, I moved from reporter to business editor, then to the editor of Dalton Magazine, then to co-city editor and ultimately to editor of the newspaper.
Summing up that career in this column space is one of the toughest assignments I’ve had. There are so many stories to tell, too many people to thank.
I’ve met thousands of people through this job.
The stories I’ve written, the people I’ve interviewed, the experiences I’ve lived, the scuttlebutt I’ve heard — it all adds up to an amazing, completely fulfilling journalism career.
I considered covering my hometown a true honor. I was there when the Oakwood Cafe closed, then reopened. I’ve written stories on legends of our community who passed away. I’ve stalked the sidelines of Harmon Field during Friday night football games. I’ve won the Tri-Star Wrestling Association heavyweight championship. I’ve covered murders. I’ve covered joyous celebrations. I’ve interviewed famous people. I’ve interviewed everyday people. I’ve seen people at their worst. I’ve seen people at their best.
That’s what has made this job so special — the people. Thanks to everyone who made this such a fun, challenging and rewarding job.
While Joel emphatically declared he was done with songwriting, he hedged with the line “There will be other words some other day.” Since “Famous Last Words” was released 30 years ago, Joel has written two songs. So “Famous Last Words” has a double meaning. People often say sarcastically, “I’ll never do that again. Famous last words ...” and they end up doing what they said they would never do again.
Perhaps these really aren’t the last words I have to say.
Down the road, maybe you’ll see my name in the paper above a story once again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.