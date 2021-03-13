Jason Hopkins: Junior Achievement -- discover the experience

When asked to serve on the Northwest Georgia Junior Achievement Board of Directors in 1998, I knew I was joining an organization with a positive mission to help our area youth by teaching about the importance of education, business, economics and personal finance. It didn't take long for me to realize I joined something much bigger and extraordinary.
JA of Georgia's mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy by bridging the business and education communities with hands-on experiential programs focused on business, entrepreneurship, career-readiness and financial literacy. JA educates and inspires young people to value business and economics, ranging from balancing a checkbook or setting a personal budget to marketing and promoting a product. These concepts are relevant to all youth, no matter what their professional goals or direction may be.
JA aims to achieve the following overarching goals:
• To motivate, engage and inspire students to recognize the value and relevance of education and make informed decisions about their education and career pathways.
• To equip students with the critical career-readiness skills that will drive success in any environment and invigorate innovative, creative and entrepreneurial thinking among our youth.
• To develop a financially literate generation that understands critical business principles and makes responsible financial decisions.
JA of Northwest Georgia didn't just happen; it came about through the heart of prominent local leaders devoted to impacting our students and offering them opportunities for a brighter tomorrow. They recognized that JA's mission could do just that. On Aug. 14, 1964, the original charter for Junior Achievement of Dalton was petitioned and established. One of the key visionaries of that group was Jack Bandy. In 2006, Jack was recognized as a JA Business Hall of Fame laureate and, most recently, an inaugural member of the JA Free Enterprise Circle in 2018. JA of Northwest Georgia and our community experienced a significant loss and tremendous void in Mr. Bandy's passing this past year.
The JA founders would undoubtedly be amazed at how their vision would manifest as a source of inspiration to our region's kids and establish well-deserved recognition to our community leaders that have paved the way in their business and entrepreneurial achievements. This was realized when JA expanded its influence in our region by launching the Northwest Georgia Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame.
Held annually, the inaugural Hall of Fame occurred in 2006 to honor individuals and corporations that have established themselves as role models in business and who have made exceptional contributions to our local communities.
Dalton achieved another extraordinary milestone in the opening of the JA Discovery Center of Greater Dalton on March 4. This 15,000-square-foot facility is located on the Dalton Public Schools Hammond Creek Middle School's brand-new campus. The JA Discovery Center of Greater Dalton expands access to JA programming to 13 school districts and 13,500 middle school students in Northwest Georgia. Through the Discovery Center, middle school students are exposed to various local career pathways, learn how to manage money and utilize business plans and budgets.
Being present for the grand opening of the Discovery Center was electric and provided a great sense of pride and accomplishment.
This building does not come to existence without lead investor Engineered Floors, and the partnership between Dalton Public Schools and JA of Georgia, and the generous donations of time, resources and financial support of individual donors. What makes this Discovery Center's opening so unique is that it is the first of its kind outside of a major, metropolitan city not just in the state of Georgia but nationally, all the while navigating a global pandemic.
In a similar vein, the Northwest Georgia JA office's operation is overseen by Anna Adamson, director, and Caroline Frost, manager, development and volunteering partnerships. I am amazed that such a small team runs JA of Northwest Georgia yet has made such a large impact on our region. I am so proud of what these ladies can accomplish. Their hard work and focus on bringing the best JA experience to our youth are second-to-none. Additionally, at the March 4 grand opening for the JA Discovery Center, Anna was appropriately recognized by the Northwest Georgia Junior Achievement Board of Directors and Executive Advisory Committee for her amazing vision, support, courage and determination in orchestrating all key components of this mammoth project through to completion.
Individual volunteering is the lifeblood of JA. You may ask how can I learn more about Junior Achievement or how can I get involved? Volunteers help run the Discovery Center, and local community participation is at the heart of JA's success. To learn more, please call Anna Adamson at (423) 667-7411 or Caroline Frost (706) 459-4031.
Earlier I mentioned that my experience with JA is unique. Now 16 years later, I find that the mission of JA is so much broader and impactful than I could have ever imagined when I first joined. My experience isn't unique because of my seat on the Northwest Georgia JA board. Instead, it is unique because I see firsthand how individual volunteerism, philanthropy in addition to corporate and community partnerships with JA, can open doors and positively impacts the lives of our area students by preparing and equipping them for the rest of their lives!
Jason Hopkins is chair of the Northwest Georgia Junior Achievement board of directors.
