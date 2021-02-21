Jim Bethel: Building for the future

1996 seems like it was yesterday. I had just left a community planning meeting where several of us discussed the creation of a nonprofit organization whose mission would be to encourage and support charitable giving throughout Northwest Georgia. The idea was fairly simple: We wanted to create a community foundation.
With Gordon Morehouse as chairman, John Neal, Norman Burkett, Joe Stubbs and I studied information gathered from other communities. Finally, in 1998, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia was formally chartered. With the addition of local leaders James Brown, Jack Bandy, Fannie B. Jones and Norris Little, our founding board of directors was completed and the real work began. Our goal, all those years ago, was to help create an organization that could serve the families and communities of Northwest Georgia by providing a set of financial tools that would help philanthropists of all levels to get the most out of their charitable giving.
At the end of the year, I will complete 23 years as a member of the Community Foundation’s board.
While the foundation has been involved in many projects over the years, its goal remains fairly simple — develop long- and short-term financial resources for the people, communities and institutions of Northwest Georgia. Often this goal is achieved by managing charitable assets or by making grants to charitable organizations. Simply stated, the foundation manages monetary assets that will be used now and in the future for charitable purposes.
Since being chartered, the foundation has managed over $120 million in transactions, with roughly half of this number being grants distributed by the foundation and the other half being funds currently held by the foundation for the future. Within those “funds for the future,” the foundation manages 250 individual reserves, with each reserve fulfilling a specific purpose and mission.
Even in this COVID-19 time, philanthropic activity in northwest Georgia remains robust. Just this last year, the foundation acknowledged 674 charitable contributions ($7.16 million) and awarded 758 grants or scholarships ($4.34 million.)
The Community Foundation offers a very broad array of financial tools that help individual philanthropists and charitable organizations. Among the more successful tools offered to organizations is assistance in endowment building. Endowments are invested pools of money associated with a specific cause or organization that produce an annual distribution. Currently, the foundation manages over $25 million in endowments that will distribute as much as $1 million in 2021. These endowments represent legacy support to the agencies and organizations which have included an endowment in their long-term plan. An endowment helps organizations build sustainable financial resources to meet their future needs.
Foundation President David Aft is fond of saying: “When all is said and done, we want to be helpful — because helpful always gets invited back.” The foundation’s growth reflects the fact that nearly a quarter of a century ago, our community understood a foundation would help build and retain long-term capital for our region. A foundation would give us a method to address immediate needs and facilitate long-term visions. A foundation would help people.
At the end of the day, I look at the foundation’s current achievements as the first chapter in our community’s important work in the future. As my board term draws to a close, I want to thank you for the opportunity in establishing this very successful effort. More importantly, though, is the fact that, together, we have built a stable and vital institution for this community whose brightest days remain ahead.
Jim Bethel is the retired CEO of J&J Industries. He is one of the founders of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. When not engaged in civic or charitable work, he and his wife Trisha celebrate a life full of grandchildren and his beloved Rocky Rill Ranch.
