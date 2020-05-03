Jim Zachary: Governor should answer, not attack

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp attacked the press.
The press rolled its eyes.
Kemp, and all governors, have a difficult and challenging job.
They have hard decisions to make and there are no perfect solutions to the myriad challenges they face in the COVID-19 crisis.
Kemp and his peers in statehouses across the nation are all in a difficult spot and are being called upon to make the hardest decisions they will ever make.
Regardless of what decisions they reach, journalists will have tough questions.And they should.
Kemp is not being treated unfairly.
He is being treated like a governor.
Our leaders should -- must -- stand for questions.
Journalists must ask real, probing, challenging questions.
That relationship between the press and government has existed since the founding of our nation, and that crucial interplay is essential to the preservation of our liberty.
If we are all to be free, the press must also be free to hold government accountable.
A free and unfettered press has historically functioned as the Fourth Estate, a system of checks and balances, holding government accountable.
Perhaps the most direct, plain-spoken leader in American history, President Harry S. Truman famously said various versions of, "If you can't stand the heat get out of the kitchen."
High office comes with heat.
And it should.
Truman also said, "The buck stops here."
Leaders must own their decisions and must answer for those decisions.
Regardless of whether Kemp has made good or bad decisions or whether you personally agree or disagree with those decisions, he should still not only expect but welcome questions.
And that is all the press has done -- asked questions.
Journalists making up the state capitol press corps and those from network affiliates covering Georgia politics have not personally attacked Kemp, made up stories about him or called him names.
They have just asked hard questions.
Mostly, those questions have been about the data and scientific reports that have informed his decisions -- all fair and reasonable questions.
When Kemp opened Georgia bowling alleys, gyms, hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors leaving other businesses closed, states like Alabama did the exact opposite keeping close-contact businesses closed while opening retail stores where more social distancing was possible, and the press had questions about which strategy was best.
Those are perfectly reasonable questions.
Why would the question itself make someone angry?
People confident and comfortable with their decisions should confidently and comfortably be able to answer even the most challenging of questions about those decisions -- not come unglued and go on the attack.
Maybe Kemp was really angry with the late night TV comedians or talk show hosts who had spoofed some of his public comments, but that is not who he attacked.
When a challenging question is asked and the person being asked the question goes on the attack rather than simply, forthrightly answering, that is deflection -- otherwise known as dodging the question.
It is not the job of the press to flatter elected leaders or to support policies.
Actually, the real job of journalists is not all that complicated.
It is simply their job to ask questions.
The women and men we elect to high office should view answering those questions as their job.
Gov. Brian Kemp attacked the press this week.
The press, collectively, rolled its eyes.
And rightly so.
CNHI Deputy National Editor Jim Zachary is the editor of the Valdosta Daily Times and president of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
