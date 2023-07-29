Summer 2023 has been a busy time for your Roadrunners. We are focused on preparing Dalton State College for a successful fall semester. I personally am extremely excited about welcoming everyone back to campus. Of course, we were busy during the summer to include everything from classes to camps to special events.
Just last week we hosted the 26 student government presidents from across the University System of Georgia. Chancellor Perdue spoke with the group for an extended time and personally engaged with many of the students in attendance. I think both he and the students enjoyed this time. We also had a surprise drop-in from state Sen. Chuck Payne who shared some of his thoughts on leadership.
We’ve had a successful orientation season to date, hosting nearly 950 students and more than 450 parents and guests. There are four orientation sessions remaining with more than 600 students registered and more to come. We are working hard to grow enrollment at Dalton State amid declines nationally. We hope to increase our enrollment this fall.
At Dalton State we know providing a transformational experience is not just about getting students in the door. It’s about making them feel welcome, connecting them to resources to be successful and providing a quality education.
There are many exciting events taking place at Dalton State to welcome students to campus and set them on the path to success.
Move-in day will be on Aug. 13. Faculty, staff and student volunteers will be available to welcome new and returning students and help them get moved into their dorms.
After one and a half years the Bandy gymnasium will reopen with many new additions and updates for students to utilize. The first floor features an open concept weightlifting area. There is also a walking track, rock-climbing wall, monumental staircase, group fitness room and classroom space. The second floor incorporates a balcony offering cardio equipment that overlooks the first floor along with offices, a conference room, classroom space and a lobby.
Our annual fall week of welcome will take place Aug. 14-17 with events to engage students and provide resources.
Faculty are eager to be back in the classroom full time, teaching a broad range of disciplines covered in our many programs. With 24 bachelor’s programs, seven associate degrees and a variety of certificates available among the School of Arts and Sciences, School of Education, School of Health Professions and the Wright School of Business, our classrooms are doorways to opportunities. Learn more at daltonstate.edu/admissions.
John M. Fuchko III is the interim president of Dalton State College.
