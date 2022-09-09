Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.