In January 2018, Whitfield County Schools began collecting the voter-approved Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V (ESPLOST), a 1% sales tax, which is estimated to bring Whitfield County Schools $51.2 million over a five-year period.
At the end of the current ESPLOST, Whitfield County will have had an ESPLOST in place for 25 years. There was one year that we intentionally delayed the referendum and were without collections in order to help the community during the economic downturn.
Fortunately, our ESPLOST revenue collections have consistently been slightly above projections. By Georgia law, the revenues from this tax cannot be used for salaries or general operating expenses but must be designated for capital projects only. Many school districts in Georgia currently have ESPLOSTs.
Districts do not receive full state funding for large capital projects such as building new schools, thus the local sales tax is the main source of funding for major renovations and construction. All of the newer schools and renovations in our system have been financed primarily by an ESPLOST.
Selling bonds is the method that systems use to receive the anticipated tax revenues up front so that construction can begin. The school system was approved by the voters to sell $41 million worth of bonds; however, due to careful planning and scheduling of projects, we only needed to sell $14.7 million. The total interest to be paid on the bonds is lower than the expected rise in construction costs had we waited until collecting all of the revenues before starting the construction of schools and other projects. The bonds will be repaid during the five-year ESPLOST term.
The first major project financed with these monies was the construction of a new Valley Point Middle School. The old school was over 65 years old and in poor condition. The new school was constructed on the same property as the old school. The school was completed on schedule and students are currently enjoying their new, modern building. The construction contract was $22 million. The project earned state reimbursement funds of approximately $5.1 million through state capital outlay funds.
The second major project is construction of a new North Whitfield Middle School. The school is well underway and is on a 100-acre property south of and adjoining Edwards Park on Cleveland Highway. The construction contract is for $26 million. State reimbursement should be $6.7 million. The school is on schedule and will open to students in the fall of 2021. Locating the school next to Edwards Park will enable both the Whitfield County Recreation Department and the school system to share some athletic facilities, saving taxpayer monies. The two will also share the new road entrance making it less congested for traffic.
The Westside Middle School gym is being financed by ESPLOST dollars. The gym is 80% complete and will be open for student use within a few weeks. The gym has an additional classroom, a weight room and a concession stand. The cost of the project is $5.5 million with approximately a $900,000 anticipated reimbursement from state capital outlay funds
Additional completed projects funded by ESPLOST include a new parent drop-off for students at Tunnel Hill Elementary, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) lifts at Crossroads Academy and Tunnel Hill, stadium bleacher repairs at Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield high schools, sewer improvements, roof replacements and heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement at various schools.
ESPLOST revenues are a valuable source of funding for capital projects by school systems in Georgia. The sales tax is a way for all consumers who make purchases in our county to share the cost and not require property owners to carry the full burden of financing major school projects. These monies have enabled Whitfield County Schools to provide our students with adequate and modern educational facilities.
We are grateful to the voters of Whitfield County for being willing to make this investment in the education of our students.
Judy Gilreath is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
