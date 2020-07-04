Judy Gilreath: Preparing for another challenging school year

To say that this last school year was difficult is quite the understatement! In all my years in education, I have never seen a year filled with so many challenges.
Meeting the demands put on us by the pandemic has been tough. This was especially evident as we tried not only to supply the educational needs of our students, but endeavored to support their physical and emotional needs as well.
Teachers had to quickly become experts at distance learning, while parents had to take an even larger role in the education of their students.
Whitfield County Schools bus drivers were delivering meals to students instead of delivering students to schools.
Cuts in state funding for next year have made our task even more difficult, but the citizens of Whitfield County always step up to help meet the needs of our students. During this time our school system has partnered with many community agencies to meet the nutritional needs of our students and their families.
In the world of education, as soon as we end one school year we begin preparing for the next. Our administrators have been working hard in planning for the 2020-21 school term. As much as we would like to start school as normal, we will not know exactly what we will be able to do until closer to time for school to start. We will be working closely with the Whitfield County Health Department to determine the state of the spread of COVID-19 in our community in late July and early August.
All of us want to start our year with students in our classrooms, but we must also plan for learning in case that is not possible. We realize that conditions may change after school starts, so we have developed a plan for different levels of the spread.
Our plan has three main considerations depending on the severity of COVID-19 in the community.
Consideration one allows for traditional face-to-face teaching and learning for all grades. Schools will implement standard operating procedures and enhanced preventative measures to ensure optimal cleanliness in all schools.
If the spread is more severe, we will proceed with a combination of face-to-face and virtual learning. Elementary students will continue face-to-face instruction. To enhance social distancing measures, middle school buildings may be utilized for fourth- and fifth-grade students and their teachers. Middle and high school students will be taught virtually. Middle and high school staff will continue working in school buildings in order to be readily accessible to their students by internet.
At the highest level of spread, there would be no face-to-face instruction. All learning would take place virtually. Staff would continue to work in the school buildings.
Regardless of the level of the spread of the virus, I want to assure parents that we will take every reasonable precaution possible to protect the health and welfare of our students. We will recommend but not require students to wear masks unless they are riding on the bus. Social distancing will be a challenge in the school setting, but it will be close to impossible on the school bus.
The spread of the virus depends heavily on whether or not we take recommended safety precautions seriously. We do not want to see the virus spread in such a manner that we have to shut schools down again.
I never went into education to become a superintendent. I wanted to be a teacher and to make a difference in the lives of children. I certainly never saw myself as a superintendent during a time when schools were mandated to close and we had to figure out how education could continue.
These are challenging times, but if I had to lead during a time such as this, I can think of nowhere I would rather be than in Whitfield County. All of us are working together to make Whitfield County Schools the quality school system that our community needs and deserves.
We will be able to face and overcome whatever comes our way, whether it be a virus or cuts in funding because we will do it together. We are #OneWhitfield!
Judy Gilreath is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.