Judy Gilreath: School social workers, counselors are on our frontlines

As a child, did you ever have a really bad toothache or an excruciating earache? If so, did you want to work math problems or concentrate on a science project? Were you able to concentrate on doing your homework or reading an assigned chapter in a book? I am sure the answer was a resounding “No!"
When you are physically hurting, you just want relief from the pain. It’s all you can think about. Many of our students today have emotional aches that are often more debilitating than a physically throbbing tooth or ear. Today’s children are strong and resilient, but sometimes I wonder how they do as well as they do, considering their circumstances. They can endure more than a lot of adults, but if they are to be successful academically, they require lots of strong emotional and physical support due to the problems and situations that are beyond their control.
Through the years, we as educators are seeing more and more children who do not have their physical and emotional needs met at home. This is not always due to parents not wanting to do the best for their children. A lot of it is just due to life’s circumstances. Families struggle to pay bills and provide the physical things a child needs such as food, medical care and a safe place to sleep at night.
Single parents often work more than one job and are not home to supervise and nurture their children. Many children are living with grandparents or other relatives due to one or both parents being incarcerated or absent. An increasing number of children are living in homes where one or more parent faces drug or alcohol addiction.
Whatever the reason for the child’s unmet needs, more and more responsibility for developing and supporting the whole child has been put on educators. Today’s teachers are often faced with trying to teach academics to children who bring many burdens to school with them. Teachers are equipped to teach reading and math but struggle to provide the emotional, behavioral and physical support their students need. Thus, there is an increased need for school counselors and school social workers.
Whitfield County Schools employs seven social workers and 34 school counselors to serve our student population of around 13,000 students. This is above the number allotted by the state but it is never enough.
School social workers and school counselors are trained mental health professionals who help to meet the physical and emotional needs of our students. They work closely with teachers and administrators to promote a healthy school environment free of bullying, threats and other undesirable behaviors. They help students with conflicts, as well as provide information and guidance in choosing a college or career.
Counselors and social workers are tasked with working with individuals and groups of students under stress. Perhaps the parents are divorcing or may have lost their home because of unemployment. These professionals post individual student needs such as shoes and clothing to an app called “Purposity." This app can be downloaded to a computer or phone and prospective donors may order the item from their phone to be shipped to the school. The counselor or social worker can then deliver the item to the student. Things most of us take for granted, such as having a warm coat to wear, are a major problem for children in poverty or from dysfunctional families.
Counselors and social workers are the first responders when a school has a tragic event, such as the death of a staff member or student, whether it be due to an accident, illness or suicide. Their team is the first to go into the school to comfort and counsel students and staff in the most difficult of situations.
In times of crisis, our Whitfield County counselors and social workers are the ones who “hold it all together” when everyone around them is falling apart. It takes expert knowledge to be a school counselor or social worker, but more importantly, it takes a special servant heart that truly cares for children and adults.
I am so thankful that we have caring people in our system who can fulfill this tremendous need!
Judy Gilreath is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
