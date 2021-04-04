Judy Gilreath: Shining the light on our support staff

In over 30 years in education, I have put a lot of time and effort into studying the characteristics and components necessary in order to have excellent schools. There have been thousands of articles written on the subject, and the majority of them agree that quality schools require quality leaders with high expectations for teachers and quality teachers with high expectations for students. When we have high expectations, both students and teachers tend to rise in performance to what we know they are capable of doing. As a principal and now superintendent, I have always tried to hire people who were smarter than I and then give them the resources they need to support student learning. I realized early in my career that being a good leader does not mean the same thing as being a good manager. School administrators have to allow teachers the freedom to teach without unwarranted management.
Articles on the subject show that excellent schools also have concrete goals and use data to determine if they are making progress toward those goals. Teachers, students and parents will follow a school leader if that leader can communicate where she is trying to go and why it is important to go there together. Additionally, no one would argue the necessity for schools to be physically and emotionally safe if student learning is to be at high levels. There must be plans for handling emergencies and everyone needs to know their role in a crisis. Schools must have competent and caring counselors, nurses, psychologists, therapists and social workers available to support children.
In thinking about all that I have read on the qualities of excellent schools and reflecting on my personal experience, there is one important component for a high-performing school that I have not seen on any lists. That component is the importance of having caring support staff in our schools. Support staff are those individuals who serve in non-academic areas such as driving a bus, food service, maintenance, technology, and office staff. Especially in today’s society, children have more needs than can be met by the classroom teacher alone. Everyone connected with the school has an important role to play.
Every child deserves to start their day feeling loved and supported. It is often support staff who help fill this need for many of our children. I remember the little girl who started her day every morning by coming in the office for a good morning greeting and a hug from our school bookkeeper, Miss Susan. If Susan happened to not be in the office, you could see the disappointment on the little girl’s face. I always offered a hug in Susan’s place, but somehow it just wasn’t the same. Her encourager was Susan and no one could take Susan’s place.
I also remember the bus driver who bought shoes when one of “her” kids on the bus came to school without proper shoes. I had another bus driver who contributed to purchase medicine for one of “her” kids when the single mom struggled financially to purchase it. Our lunch ladies serve approximately 6,100 breakfasts and 8,500 lunches every day. I would guess that this is more than any restaurant in the state. Cafeteria employees are the only people who see every child every day and they are a constant adult in our students’ lives. Sometimes they are the first to notice if a child seems depressed or has a problem. They have a kind word for each child as the student comes through the serving line.
Today’s schools could not operate without technology and the technology department does an amazing job, especially considering there are 15 techs keeping over 17,000 devices working properly. Our maintenance staff contributes to our overall climate by making sure that approximately 2.1 million square feet of space is clean, safe and instructionally supportive. Our transportation department transports over 9,000 students daily on 175 buses that travel over 1 million miles each year. Our mechanics keep these buses running smoothly, which is pretty amazing considering our oldest buses are 24 years old!
There is an old African proverb that says that it takes a village to raise a child. It also takes a village to educate a child. We are blessed to have a strong village of support staff helping to educate and care for our students in Whitfield County Schools. These employees exhibit the #OneWhitfield attitude of doing whatever it takes to support our students every day.
Judy Gilreath is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
