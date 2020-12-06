Judy Gilreath: Student/teacher relationships are at core of optimum learning

One of the most valuable lessons I learned as a young teacher was the importance of developing strong relationships with my students and their parents. One of the most valuable lessons I learned as an experienced teacher was the value of reflecting on those relationships in order to develop them to their highest potential. Never in my teaching career has the value of positive teacher/student relationships been more obvious than during the last nine months of educating students during COVID-19.
During a normal school year, students are more engaged in their work, have a better attitude about school in general and make more academic progress when they know their teacher cares about them and truly wants to see them be successful. Many students come to school every day because they need the social/emotional support provided not only by their teachers, but by their classmates.
Other students attend school every day because their parents don’t give them a choice. Some students (these are a teacher’s favorite) attend school because they truly want to learn new things.
Sadly, for some students, school is the safest place for them. Teachers are thankful for faithful attendance whatever the reason that motivates a student to come to school every day.
During a COVID-19 year as students switched to virtual learning, there was often a disconnect in these relationships. Even very social students began to feel isolated and alone. Many young people who were good academic students when seated in a classroom became unmotivated and disengaged in their academic studies without the daily, personal interaction and encouragement from a teacher.
Even though parents asked their children if they had completed their virtual school work, some students said that they had finished when in fact, they hadn’t completed any assignments. When a student was already struggling academically, virtual learning often seemed to make the struggle more intense.
At the high school level, many students simply did not complete assignments and were in danger of failing and dropping out completely. We even had a few seniors, who were on track to graduate prior to COVID-19, take full-time jobs and, at least temporarily, abandon their goal of graduation. Because we have a fairly large number of students who lack the internet connectivity and technology needed to do their school work virtually, making personal contact with students was especially important considering the anxiety and isolation that they and many of their parents were experiencing due to COVID-19.
Last March, it became apparent very quickly that virtual learning is not for everyone. In fact, I would dare say that virtual learning is not the best option for most students. Even when a student has top of the line technology and internet bandwidth, a computer cannot replace the teacher/student relationship that is needed by most students in order for deep learning to take place. Optimal learning requires that students be engaged, focused and eager to learn. It is hard to be motivated when seated in front of a screen for hours on end.
Our teachers love their students and work hard every day to provide them access to a quality education. They put in countless hours working late into the night and on weekends to prepare and present lessons virtually, but online learning is just not the same as in-person interaction.
This is the motivating factor that led to the decision to have students return to the classroom five days a week. We are educating students for the future — their future. The challenges of safely providing in-person learning are tremendous but the results of failing to do so are even greater.
COVID-19 has taught us many things, but one of the most important is the fact that teachers need their students and students need their teachers. Student/teacher relationships are at the core of optimum learning.
Judy Gilreath is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.