Judy Gilreath: The many joys of teaching

Do you remember when you decided what you wanted to be in life? I made my decision in early elementary school.
I grew up in a time when nearly all little girls wanted to be either a teacher or a nurse. Most didn’t even think about being a doctor or a principal, much less a superintendent. That dream was left to the boys. Thankfully, we now encourage all children to dream big and support them to follow whatever path they choose regardless of gender.
Unlike most little girls who turned to other occupations as they progressed through school, my desire to become a teacher grew stronger as I grew older. I have never regretted my decision to choose teaching as my life’s occupation. In fact, I can’t imagine doing anything else.
People become teachers for many different reasons. The reason I chose education as my career is because I believe education has the power not only to change lives, but to improve the entire world. Engineering, medicine, law and every other field of occupation has its foundation in teaching. Without teachers, these engineers, doctors and lawyers would not be able to do their jobs. Every one of them owes their position in society to the teachers who taught them what they needed to know to be successful.
One challenge in today’s society is that fewer and fewer girls and boys are choosing to be teachers when they grow up. Good teachers are an important part of maintaining a stable workforce and sustaining a strong economy. However, if something doesn’t change soon, the number of overcrowded classrooms will increase as fewer people are willing and qualified to fill the position of teacher.
It is becoming harder each year to find the qualified teachers we need to teach our students. This is due in part to a decrease of teacher candidates graduating from colleges as many experienced teachers are reaching retirement age and leaving the profession. The stress of federal and state mandates takes a toll on still other teachers who choose to leave the classroom. Teaching is not an easy job and not everyone is suited to teach. In fact, statistics show that many new teachers leave teaching within the first three to five years of teaching. The added stress of the virus and teachers being forced to teach both virtually and face-to-face has pushed some teachers to early retirement or a career change.
The great men and women who taught me are my heroes and my role models. I remember the names and faces of the great teachers who led me on my path to becoming an educator. I can also recall the few who were not effective and the attributes that they possessed, as well as the ones they lacked. I learned valuable lessons from both types of teachers.
The qualities that make good teachers great has not changed during my years in education. Good teachers love and enjoy working with children because children are funny and entertaining. As a teacher, I laughed with my students every day.
Furthermore, good teachers never stop learning, no matter what grade or subject they teach. I was often surprised at how much I learned from my students. They taught me how to be patient and how to motivate people who often strongly resist being motivated.
Teachers get to influence the next generation of young people. Someone has said the most influential people are those who stand up every day in front of a classroom. They not only teach subject matter, but also help students develop qualities such as perseverance, kindness, compassion and citizenship.
All of my students didn’t succeed every time, but every student had the potential for success and every student deserved my time, attention, love and faith in their abilities. Seeing students succeed is what motivates teachers to continue to teach.
When you finally reach that student, who has seemed to be unreachable, you know why you became a teacher.
Judy Gilreath is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
