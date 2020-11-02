Judy Gilreath: Work-Based Learning gives students real world experience

Young adults seeking employment today often face a huge challenge: employers want new hires to have relevant work experience, but it is almost impossible to gain work experience if no one is willing to hire them without it.
Whitfield County Schools, as well as other school systems across the state, are trying to help this situation through a program called Work-Based Learning (WBL). Students in 11th and 12th grades may choose to attend school either in-person or online in order to get their academic education, while at the same time, gain knowledge, skills and experience in career fields by working part-time in local business or industry. This is not a new program but one that has stood the test of time.
I participated in WBL as a senior in high school. Having clerical experience on my résumé gave me an advantage for obtaining employment while in college. WBL provides students with real world, real work experiences and better prepares them for college and/or a career.
Our school system currently has 315 students employed with 250 different employers, earning a combined annual wage of over $1.3 million. Statewide, over 18,000 students and 12,000 businesses participate in this program.
Our students hold jobs in businesses such as fast food, retail, law offices, childcare facilities, pharmacies, manufacturing, and local utilities. We have active advisory committees composed of many of our business and industry partners. This collaboration allows for strong business partnerships between our school system and local businesses.
Whitfield County Schools hosts an annual one-day seminar called “Rising Professionals” that focuses on essential soft skills in the workplace. Over 850 students attend from Whitfield County Schools, Dalton Public Schools, Gordon County Schools, Calhoun City Schools and Murray County Schools. The sessions cover such important topics as soft skills, problem solving, thinking critically, time management and how to get and keep a job. The sessions are led by local business and industry professionals.
In addition, employers volunteer their time to conduct mock interviews and career fairs, helping to further the students’ grasp of what it takes to be good employees. This open communication is an important part of making sure that our students are able to fill the needs of business and industry in our community.
Through the years we have seen this program grow due in part to employers’ recognition of the role Work-Based Learning can play in addressing the skills gap and in developing a more diverse talent pipeline. The success of the program is also due to the hard work of our coordinators, Lindsay Douglas, Robyn Rhodes and Jeff Storey. They work closely with the students and employers to see that the needs of both are being met. They work with their students on building résumés, interviewing, dressing for success and improving communication skills. They also make them aware of the opportunities for employment in our community and worldwide.
Whitfield County employers, like many across the nation, have difficulty filling available jobs due to the lack of a strong talent pipeline. WBL can be a key component of efforts to fill these vacancies with quality employees. Dalton Utilities’ Kelly Jones calls WBL a win-win.
“The students benefit by being in a real-life work setting and having an opportunity to learn the day-to-day ins and outs of what is expected of them and what they can expect from a company," Jones said. "It's a great way for the company to get to 'preview' what the next generation needs and values from an employer and prepare for that very near future.”
Bridget Stewart also sees the benefit of employing and training these young people.
“Working with the WBL program has benefited Shaw by helping us reach a new pool of candidates who are excited about the full or part time opportunities that we have available," Stewart said. "Students are able to witness firsthand the opportunities that are available to them throughout our organization. We strive to help students in the WBL program grow skills relevant to the flooring industry and hope to both attract and retain young talent through such mutually beneficial partnerships.”
Students, employers and the entire community benefit from a strong WBL initiative. Students have exposure to various career opportunities, develop positive work habits and attitudes, and earn an income. Employers have the opportunity to partner with schools in developing qualified workers for their industries, and the community gets a skilled work force and economic growth through expanding the tax base. Work-Based Learning benefits everyone.
Judy Gilreath is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
