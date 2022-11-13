As co-chair of this year’s United Way campaign and member of the board of directors, I have seen firsthand the impact of the generous commitments that members of our community make to help one another. This giving attitude, and desire to help others, demonstrates the core values of serving others in our community. I am grateful for the ability to live, work and run a business in such a strong and resilient community. I am thankful to everyone who has taken the opportunity to give, advocate and volunteer to ensure that our United Way is here to assist our neighbors, coworkers and friends.
I am honored and proud to be the 2022 campaign co-chair with my dad, Piet Dossche. Our 2022 campaign is off to a strong start, and I would like to recognize our campaign cabinet: Zack Adamson, Blake Adcock, Irasema Alvarado, Shane Day, Fernando Galvan, Barry Gentry, Andrew Hayes, Bob Hardaway, Tammy Herndon, Zac Long, Keyla Manning, Gage Peeples, Phenna Petty, Mike Sanderson, Pete Sigmon, Karen Townsend, Greg Wrenn, Kevin Wright, Joe Young and Will Young.
United Way is a convener, resource and collaborator across the community. United Way looks at the toughest problems and is thoughtful about local solutions that work best in our community. United Way makes it easy for you to take meaningful action that makes a difference. Without your financial support, United Way would not be able to fund life-changing programs in education, basic needs and health. Donations both large and small make it possible to have a positive impact on the lives of over 47,000 people in our local community. I hope you will join me in improving lives in Northwest Georgia with United Way. Change doesn’t just happen. It’s created together.
The power of a community united is greater than the sum of its individual parts. For instance, our Huali Floors employees were able to go on an impact tour to learn more about how United Way directly impacts our community. After learning more, they wanted to volunteer and give back. United Way’s Volunteer Center connected us with Murray County 4-H. For Make a Difference Day, Huali Floors volunteers removed a deck that was a safety hazard. With United Way funding, Murray County 4-H is getting a larger concrete pad, picnic tables for outdoor classrooms, and a grill so that they will be able to cook for the 4-H members during their monthly county council meetings as well as other Extension and 4-H activities. When we unite as a community, we will make a difference!
Meet Abraham, a United Way success story.
Abraham is 21 years old and was at United Way Community Partner, Carter Hope Center. At first, he was reluctant about the recovery program, but Carter Hope Center put much-needed structure back into Abraham’s life.
“This is the happiest I’ve been in a long time. I have no distractions to limit my true potential, and I can’t thank United Way, Carter Hope Center and my counselor, Ms. Gina, enough for giving me this opportunity. My family is also the happiest I’ve seen them in years. I’m focused on getting my life back in order, and I strive on making them proud.
“I am committed to living a normal and productive life. Everybody doesn’t get this chance of redemption, and this program has helped me see what life is truly about — happiness and prosperity. Thank you to the people of Carter Hope and United Way of Northwest Georgia. May they continue to do outstanding work and keep thriving.”
Abraham has since graduated from the recovery program at Carter Hope Center and is living happily with his family!
No one ever thinks they will be on the other end of the story receiving services, but life presents us with unexpected challenges.
When this happens, United Way is here serving when you need us. As you reflect on what you are thankful for this season, please consider paying it forward with a gift to United Way. You never know when you or your neighbor could use an extra hand-up this holiday season. Our campaign goal this year is $4.15 million, and we need your help to reach this goal. Until every need is met, there is still work to be done.
Please consider investing in United Way, and let’s connect people in need with people who can help. Together, we can change lives! Gifts can be made online at ourunitedway.org/give or you can mail a check to United Way P.O. Box 566 Dalton, GA 30722. Join us to make a difference, join us to change lives! That’s the power of community!
