It’s been nine years since the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was created. Nine years that the program has allowed young immigrants, such as Jaime, to legally study and work in the U.S. and that the program has been overwhelmingly successful, benefitting Georgia’s communities and economy. But it’s also been nine years come and gone that Congress has failed to enact a permanent legislative solution for Dreamers.
Now, especially during the recent Immigrant Heritage Month (IHM) which is celebrated each June, we have a unique opportunity to unite together in celebration of the diverse backgrounds and various cultures of our friends, neighbors, colleagues, community leaders and beyond who contribute each day to our state’s success. Under the current Congress and administration, we also have a unique opportunity to enact meaningful immigration reform.
Today, over 1 million immigrants in Georgia pay over $10 billion in annual federal, state and local taxes and impact our state’s economy by $29.1 billion. Immigrants have also started close to 82,000 new businesses, adding $1.9 billion to the state economy and creating countless jobs. And all Georgians benefit from the diversity and innovation of our immigrant community, whether it’s a new immigrant-owned business, those working in Dalton’s famous carpet mills or the essential workers in healthcare, agriculture, food service and more. In fact, 170,000 undocumented essential workers were a key component of our state’s COVID-19 response efforts, making up 14.1% of our essential workforce.
Today, over 20,000 DACA recipients in Georgia — including 5,600 DACA essential workers — pay more than $92.5 million in state and local taxes. However, Dreamers lack a permanent, earned pathway to citizenship, so they live in a constant state of fear and limbo. Currently, Judge Andrew Hanen, a federal judge in Texas, is reviewing a case on the DACA program. If he issues a negative ruling, which could come at any moment, and a permanent congressional Dreamer solution is not enacted, Dreamers could be stripped from their families, workplaces and communities. It’s up to Congress to once and for all protect this vulnerable population of young immigrants.
Take Jaime for example. Jaime was born in Mexico and came to this country with his family at 6 months old. He grew up in Dalton, attended the Dalton Public Schools system, participated in the Boy Scouts and was even the first Latino to play baseball at Murray County High School. Thanks to DACA, he now works to advocate for immigrants. If DACA ended, however, this could all be in jeopardy.
State Rep. Carpenter also sees the significant impact that immigrants have on Georgia’s overall success and has become a champion for sound immigration legislation. Rep. Carpenter led a bill that would strengthen Georgia’s workforce and economy by allowing DACA recipients to qualify for in-state tuition at certain state colleges and universities. He understands that by creating opportunities for immigrants to more freely live, work and go to school, all Georgians will benefit.
It is imperative that Democrats and Republicans work in bipartisan fashion to drive change so that all Georgia immigrants can succeed. Dreamers' contributions are clear, so let’s make sure their earned pathway to citizenship is as well.
After all, it’s been roughly 30 years since Jaime’s been in the U.S. without a legislative solution that would grant young immigrants legal status and nine years without a compromise on DACA. A permanent solution has been put off long enough.
Kasey Carpenter, a Dalton Republican, is a member of the Georgia House of Representatives.
Jaime Rangel is the FWD.us Georgia immigration state manager.
