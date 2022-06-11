The economy of North Georgia is currently being hammered by the effects of bad policymaking decisions in Washington, D.C.
Our money is worth less, gas prices are skyrocketing, and we’re having a hard time maintaining supply chains that are vital to our lives and livelihoods. We hear about baby formula — and that is a big problem — but in Whitfield County, it’s difficult to get enough of the right materials to manufacture flooring, an integral job creating engine in our local economy.
It would be nice if our politicians in Washington pursued legislation that helped employers and workers. Instead, they’re going in the opposite direction.
There is a piece of legislation many in Congress are pushing for as payback to labor unions for their political support. It has died not one, but two, legislative deaths so far because of the negative effects it would have on the economy. Yet its partisan supporters remain determined to ram it through regardless.
It’s called the PRO Act. And it takes aim at both workers and employers to help labor unions eke out some pyrrhic victories that would soon, in all likelihood, be followed by layoffs, slower economic growth and worksite closures.
Try to wrap your mind around this: The PRO Act would do away with the secret ballot for union elections and replace it with something called “card check.”
Under the current system, unions try to secure signature cards from a majority of workers in a workplace expressing interest in holding a union election. With enough signatures, they can ask the National Labor Relations Board to conduct an election to see if a majority of workers at a given jobsite actually want a union.
Unions typically need well above a majority of workers signing those cards to win an election. Why? Because people sign cards for a number of reasons. Some truly want to unionize. Some want their co-workers to able to vote on it even if they don’t personally favor it. And some yield to public pressure and even subtle threats from union reps to sign the cards.
In the end, when the workers who signed are able to render their true judgment in private, many reject the pressure, control and possible bad economic effects and they vote against forming a union.
Unions hate this, so the PRO Act would eliminate the secret ballot altogether. Once union reps gather enough signatures on the cards, the employer would be forced to recognize the union. Here’s the thing, though. While Congress just recently permitted their own staffers to unionize, the same politicians who support the PRO Act exempted their own staff from this “card check” system. In other words, if you work for Nancy Pelosi, you get to keep your secret ballot. If you work for a small manufacturer in Whitfield County, you lose it.
The PRO Act doesn’t stop at revoking Georgia workers’ secret ballot. It also robs each worker of their free choice as to whether or not to join a union. You see, the PRO Act would nullify Georgia’s right towork law, which says that while workers everywhere have the right to unionize, no individual can be forced to join a union.
That means that after getting a foothold in a workplace through card check, unions can then compel all the workers at that workplace to join the union or pay the dues, which often go to political causes workers disagree with.
As mentioned above, the PRO Act has had less-than-smooth sailing in Congress. Though it passed the House of Representatives, it stalled out in the Senate. That’s when its supporters attempted to make it part of the Build Back Better Act. That plan too was doomed. Now, supporters have inserted some of its key provisions into the America COMPETES Act, which was supposed to help American manufacturers, not hinder them.
Georgia’s own U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is on the joint House and Senate committee negotiating the final version of the COMPETES Act. He needs to remember that the unions may have funneled money into his campaign, but Georgia’s working families don’t support this legislation and doing away with Georgia’s right to work status. He should honor their trust by making sure no PRO Act provisions remain in the bill that reaches President Biden’s desk.
Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, represents District 4 in the Georgia House of Representatives.
