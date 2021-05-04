Kyle Wingfield: Checking in on developments in education outside of Georgia

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.