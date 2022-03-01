Georgia is the latest state to experiment with something called a “guaranteed basic income.” It will be interesting to see if these pilot projects can avoid the same pitfalls as the welfare system they’re intended to supplement — and might be better off simply replacing.
The premise of the guaranteed basic income is that there should be a minimum level of income for all Americans. Those who fall short with what they earn from their job would receive a monthly supplement funded by taxpayers.
Guaranteed basic income programs have been tried in places ranging from Mississippi to California. Two more pilot programs are due to launch soon in Georgia, stretching from metro Atlanta to the state’s rural southwestern corner.
It will be worthwhile to compare the results of these trials to our welfare system, because of what we’ve learned about the effects of public assistance on incentives to work. Aside from the inherent dignity of enjoying the fruit of one’s labors, work offers a long-term earning power that welfare never has, and never will. It’s the combination of work and, where appropriate, a supplemental “hand up” that can help people break out of poverty.
But that’s only true if our welfare programs give people an incentive to work. The highly successful, bipartisan welfare reforms of the 1990s instituted work requirements for certain public programs. One of many positive outcomes was a lasting reduction in the child poverty rate of about 10 percentage points.
Work incentives are only truly effective, however, if they don’t trap people under an earnings ceiling. There’s little doubt that our welfare system is broken in this regard.
My friends at the Georgia Center for Opportunity have done as much work on this particular topic as anyone I know. They call the traps built by our system “welfare cliffs,” because of the sudden, sharp drop people experience when they take a small financial step forward.
Here’s how it works: Imagine a single mother with a 2-year-old child living in Fulton County and earning $28,000 a year, or roughly twice the federal poverty level. The federal benefits she is eligible to receive — child care subsidies, food stamps, housing vouchers, health insurance and more — are cumulatively greater than her wages. With $28,000 of earned income, she qualifies for benefits that could push her effective after-tax income to almost $61,000.
But if she were to receive even a $500 raise at work, she’d start to slip off the cliff.
First, she’d lose more than $7,400 in food assistance, along with smaller decreases in child care subsidies, refundable tax credits and housing vouchers. From there, the benefits decline faster than her income rises.
How much faster? To reach that same $61,000 income equivalent, she would have to earn $68,000 at her job.
That’s right: From a sheer financial standpoint, assuming she had been receiving every benefit for which she was eligible, just to break even she would need a raise of not $500, but — get this — of $40,000.
Who gets that kind of a raise?
Now, a higher-paying job might also come with other employer-provided benefits, so some of the losses may be offset. But on the face of it, she’s better off turning down just about any realistic raise, because of the public benefits she stands to lose.
That’s an awful corner to paint anyone into, but our welfare system does it to millions of Americans every day.
If a guaranteed basic income is to work, it must avoid the flawed policy designs of our welfare system. Better yet, it could replace our welfare system. Clearly, we’re already spending enough to push people well above the poverty line (and that’s not even counting the various programs’ administrative costs.). We just do it in a way that is counterproductive and even harmful.
Fix that, and proponents of the guaranteed basic income may be onto something. Otherwise, they’re just promoting the next in a long line of doomed, if well-intentioned, ideas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.