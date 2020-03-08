Kyle Wingfield: Democratic health care proposals aren't the cure, either

The results from this past week’s Super Tuesday primaries were stunning. Just days earlier, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign had limped into South Carolina. Today, he is the clear frontrunner — having won South Carolina and then 10 of 15 Super Tuesday contests, and surging past Sen. Bernie Sanders in the delegate count.
I got out of the political predictions business after the 2016 election, so I’m not saying it’s definitely Biden vs. Donald Trump this fall; today, more than ever, anything can happen in politics. But I will make a policy forecast: With Sanders and his “Medicare for All” plan suddenly floundering, we will hear a lot more about the “public option” for health insurance that Biden is pitching as part of his plan to shore up the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.
As with state-based “Medicaid buy-in” plans, including a proposal here in Georgia, Biden’s public option would strangle the private market and leave no alternative to putting government in charge of everyone’s health care. It’s a progressivist stepping stone, not a moderate compromise.
Let’s unpack why that’s true. Start with the basic economics of health care in 21st-century America. Already, about 35% of Americans (including 31% of Georgians) get their health insurance via the government — from either Medicare, Medicaid, the Veterans Administration or the military — according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. That does not include people buying heavily subsidized plans on the ACA exchange.
What we know about these government-run programs is that they don’t pay for the full cost of care. The Georgia Hospital Association, for example, has reported that Medicare pays about 95% of the cost of care on average, and Medicaid about 88%. How do hospitals try to make up the shortfalls? By charging private insurers 128% of the cost of care.
Clearly, letting Georgians buy into Medicaid would not make this better. More health providers would be reimbursed for less than the cost of the service they provide — if, that is, they actually treated these new patients in the first place. Estimates and surveys vary as to how many doctors still accept new Medicaid patients, but they consistently show it’s harder to find a doctor if you’re on Medicaid than if you have private insurance. (That’s why the perverse, primary effect of a “Medicaid buy-in” program would likely be to make it harder for the truly vulnerable, those who are totally indigent or blind or disabled, to find a doctor and get the care they need.)
But even if providers for some reason responded by accepting more new Medicaid patients without higher reimbursement rates, this wouldn’t lower the cost of care. It would simply squeeze the balloon — shifting more of those costs onto private plans. That, naturally, would drive the cost of private insurance higher. More people would leave the private market to buy into Medicaid, creating the same kind of “death spiral” we already see in the ACA exchanges.
A federal public option would work similarly. If it works as advertised, the likely result would be more below-cost reimbursement of providers to keep premiums, co-pays and deductibles artificially low, ultimately leading to the same kinds of problems as a “Medicaid buy-in.”
Another possibility would be even more pernicious. Let’s say a Biden administration actually created a quasi-commercial plan that required consumers to pay legitimate rates for their premiums and other expenses. As the plan’s costs rose, there would be clear incentives for politicians to rig the competition and gain market share (and votes) by shifting more costs from plan buyers to taxpayers. Only, they'll call it "government."
Eventually, those taxpayers who still had private plans would pay, twice, for the rope with which the private market was hanged.
Republicans in Congress have done themselves no political favors by falling flat on healthcare policy. But these latest Democratic proposals aren’t the right medicine, either.
Dalton native Kyle Wingfield is president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation (www.georgiapolicy.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.