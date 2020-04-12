Kyle Wingfield: During the COVID-19 crisis, try to make a small, positive change

‘Tis the season for renewal. That’s no less true for the most bizarre spring in memory.
This column focuses on public policy and reforms to improve it. But the best reform is the one policymakers need not pursue, because the public took the initiative to reform themselves: to spur their own renewal.
If only it were that easy, right?
Besides the usual obstacles, this quarantine has upended routines and more. Frayed nerves are proving sensitive to suggestions we spend this time seeking self-improvement. Consider a viral tweet circulating in my social networks (punctuation original):
“If you don’t come out of this quarantine with either:
“1.) a new skill
“2.) starting what you’ve been putting off like a new business
“3.) more knowledge
“You didn’t ever lack the time, you lacked the discipline”
That’s an unforgiving message. It also betrays a misunderstanding of how people are spending their time. In my home, with both parents working virtually and assisting with both children’s education and performing the usual chores, it sure doesn’t feel like we have a lot more time.
But the biggest misunderstanding here — and the most “triggering” part here for the folks with those frayed nerves — concerns the word discipline. The implication is that anyone who hasn’t significantly bettered his life in the past four weeks has what amounts to a character flaw.
On the contrary, Gary Keller, the chairman and co-founder of Keller Williams Realty, writes, “this pervasive idea that the successful person is the ‘disciplined person’ who leads a ‘disciplined life’ (is) a lie.”
That’s from Keller’s 2012 book, “The One Thing.” He goes on to write, “success is not a marathon of disciplined action” but “a sprint fueled by discipline just long enough for habit to kick in and take over.”
Summoning newfound wells of discipline to significantly better one’s life is probably a losing game. Most of us won’t “discipline” our way to becoming a painter, starting a business or mastering some new topic.
But all of us can use a smidge of discipline to create or identify prompts in our lives that can anchor a new habit.
And here’s the thing: Consciously or not, for better or worse, we’re all forming new habits as our lives are upended.
Keller points to research indicating a new habit — at least, an intentional one — can’t be formed in the commonly cited 21 days. Rather, it takes about 66 days on average. Almost 10 weeks.
Do the math: Already, four weeks have passed since most of Georgia’s public school buildings were closed. Another six will pass before most schools would have let out for the summer.
The bad news: We’re 40% through the period of suddenly rejiggered time — for those observing the school calendar, anyway — it would have taken to form a good new habit.
The good news: There’s still time to make a small, relatively easy, but nonetheless positive change.
Here’s an example of the smallest kind. I have long failed at the seemingly simple task of taking a multivitamin every day (lest you get the impression I’m some sort of habit-building machine). Given the pandemic, and the greater demand for good health but lessened convenience of fresh foods, I tried again. My prompt? Placing the bottle of vitamins in the same cup where I keep my toothbrush and toothpaste. Brushing my teeth was already a habit; now twice a day I am reminded to take a vitamin.
My success rate since using a tiny bit of discipline to put the vitamin bottle in a useful place is 100%. Building a habit of regular exercise is not coming along quite so well ... but I tell myself I still have time.
Harangues about discipline and (another trigger word) willpower notwithstanding, it is good to have a positive personal goal amid the bad news in the world. The bad news will get worse as the virus’ toll peaks. Find something small and positive to keep in front of you. We’ll all be better for it.
Dalton native Kyle Wingfield is president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation (www.georgiapolicy.org).
