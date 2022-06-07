Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.