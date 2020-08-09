Kyle Wingfield: Will COVID-19 forever change the way we work and commute?

Everyone knows life has been upended over the past five months; the question is how much change is permanent. When it comes to the way we work, and therefore commute, it’s starting to look like change is here to stay.
Georgia spends a lot of money trying to tamp down congestion in metro Atlanta, keeping people and goods moving around or through the area. And the age-old requirement to live within a tolerable journey of your job has spurred many small-town Georgians to move to the big city for work opportunities, as the towns they leave behind know all too well.
Any staying power for changes in commuting and telework, then, could have a big impact well beyond the state’s capital.
Before the outbreak of the new coronavirus, about 2 in 5 workers in metro Atlanta said they worked from home at least occasionally, according to a survey by the region’s planning commission. That’s higher than nationwide estimates, and likely higher than in other parts of Georgia.
Amid the pandemic, the planners surveyed commuters and their employers again. They found the average number of days of telework each week had soared to 4.6, from 0.8 before.
And this second survey suggests some pretty dramatic staying power. Those who telework said they preferred not to do it quite so much, but rather 2.5 days per week. That’s still almost triple what they were doing before the pandemic. Such a change could have a profound impact.
Backing up that notion, the Reason Foundation estimates the share of metro Atlanta commuters teleworking post-pandemic could be double the pre-pandemic share. Nationally, various surveys of economists and hiring managers also indicate substantial trends toward permanent telework for many Americans.
More granular analysis is needed. Certain parts of the metro region, or corridors within it, may take greater advantage of these trends. For example, Ga. 400 is lined with white-collar jobs in finance and IT that may be more conducive to telework than other corridors.
Still, the patterns appear to be broad enough at this point to raise some very appealing possibilities.
For one, transportation infrastructure is crucial to Georgia’s current and future economy, and yet an area in which we never seem to catch up. We vacillate between big spurts of activity — anyone remember “Freeing the Freeways”? — and overly long stretches of inactivity.
We’re still toward the beginning of another building boom that has been projected, at best, merely to keep congestion from getting worse. What if, instead, a rising trend of telework allows these new projects to reduce congestion appreciably? Everything from quality of life to commerce could experience a substantial improvement, at the same cost.
Further, if more telework allows the state to catch up on its infrastructure backlog with the revenues we already have, it could help ease another transition on the horizon. This new burst of projects will be financed by the increase in the motor fuel tax that legislators approved in 2015. But even as they did so, they recognized that the motor fuel tax is a declining revenue stream in the long run, as automobiles become more fuel-efficient and shift to other power sources such as electricity.
Changing the funding source for roads and bridges to something like a distance-based tax will be tricky, both administratively and politically. If a shift to telework gives the state more runway for launching a replacement revenue source, that would be a welcome side effect.
Finally, if you can do your job from home, you have more choices of where to make your home. If distance from the office is less of a limiting factor, many people will ask why they continue to cram themselves into an increasingly crowded area. The smaller towns where they were raised may have new appeal – and new possibility. Rural Georgia could see a renaissance, if it can solve the problem of reliable broadband.
After months of stress and gloom, it’s nice to know some of this never-ending change could be good.
Dalton native Kyle Wingfield is president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation (www.georgiapolicy.org).
