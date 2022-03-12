When I think of our local community, one word that comes to mind is connection. Whether someone has grown up in this community or just moved here, the connection and a true sense of camaraderie are unmistakable.
This fellowship among neighbors gives us a unique opportunity to truly make a difference in people’s lives when they are in a time of need.
Over the last couple of years, the effects of the pandemic have put this community’s ability to stay connected to the test.
However, it never ceases to amaze me how this community rallies in the face of adversity and continues to prioritize the growing needs of those in Whitfield and Murray counties. Even when we weren’t able to have that physical connection, our business leaders and volunteers were able to find ways to make sure the greatest needs in our community were met.
I am blessed to follow in the footsteps of many great board chairs, leaders and volunteers that have helped develop the United Way of Northwest Georgia that we see today.
As I write this column, businesses in our community are still thriving, people are relocating to our local industry headquarters and capital projects are underway.
However, the education gaps, basic needs and health concerns of our friends, co-workers and neighbors are continuing to grow. In many cases, these needs are evolving with the times. United Way, in conjunction with our community partners, is committed to seeking out where the greatest needs are and allocating additional funds for areas that are underserved locally. We look forward to creating some new and exciting programs that will address the rise in need for more mental health resources for both adults and children, workforce development and much more.
Seeing firsthand how United Way and our community partners are able to impact local individuals and families inspires me to volunteer and give to the United Way. Every time I get the opportunity to visit one of these community partners, it is amazing to see how many people they touch with their respective services.
Even though our partners do such great work, the problem is they are still only able to provide services at a fraction of the demand within our community.
Until every need is met, there is still work to be done. One of the many things I love about the United Way is that we are committed to offering individuals and families a “hand up,” not a “hand out.” We want to inspire meaningful change in people’s lives to make our community a better place.
One of my favorite memories occurred a few years ago during our annual Marketing Alliance Group United Way campaign. After all the pledge cards were turned in, our accounting team noticed an anomaly in one particular co-worker’s pledge card.
This person had turned in a substantial increase on their pledge card, so I followed up with them to make sure it was intentional.
When I asked him about it he said: “Yes, I’m absolutely sure about my pledge to United Way. The last couple of years have been very tough on me and my family, and we needed the service of several United Way community partners during that time. Through these services, I was able to restore my family life and get my feet back on the ground.
So, now I am in a position to give back and help others that were in the same situation I was in.”
This is just one of thousands of stories that the United Way has made possible through the generosity of this community.
I am proud to be able to witness firsthand how this community comes together in times of crisis and continues to respond to the ever-growing needs.
We always answer the call to action, in something as simple as placing more books in our Little Free Libraries or something as big as raising $4.125 million for those in need. Curious to know more about what we do or how we put your dollars into action within our local community?
Join me, Amanda Burt, Mike Sanderson, Isabel Pimentel, Tim Baucom and our entire board of directors for our Virtual Annual Meeting premiering live on Facebook (@unitedwaynwga) on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. Stay tuned to our social channels (@unitedwaynwga) for any additional information.
Together, let’s celebrate all our accomplishments and learn more about the impact United Way has on this compassionate community!
Live United!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.