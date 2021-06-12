Louis Fordham: Gilreath's leadership, demeanor will be missed

I felt it would be so inappropriate if I did not publicly share the following sentiments about Judy Gilreath. As Judy steps down from her time as superintendent for Whitfield County Schools, she completes a committed and dedicated career as an educator and champion for young people. To say she left things better than she found them would be an understatement.
In Georgia, new board of education members are required to go through an orientation and training before beginning service on a board. The training is good but it is difficult to truly prepare board members for the actual challenges and opportunities they will face. But as I look back over my time on the board, one part of the training was very clear and very accurate.
That training focused on what is and what is not the responsibility of a school board member. I remember when it was stated, with emphasis, it is not the board’s job to run everything in the system, to manage schools and especially not to hire or fire staff including principals and especially not football coaches. It is not the board’s job to tell teachers how to teach nor to be the primary point of contact for mad mommas and daddies.
The board’s job, I remember the training stating, though broad in scope, is in reality, very limited — hire the superintendent, set the budget and approve policies. Boards effective at staying within these primary duties tend to fare better than those who do not as do the school systems they oversee. After serving eight years on the Whitfield County Schools Board of Education, I will affirm that training is accurate and declare that of those three duties, one is so much more important than the other two. The most important job of the board of education is to ensure there is a competent and capable leader in the role of superintendent.
Judy Gilreath will be go down in history as one of the best superintendents ever for Whitfield County. She is respected across the region and the state by her peers and those who know her. She will always be one of the teachers remembered by her students and as the principal for whom teachers loved to teach.
During my time on the board, she handled all aspects of her role so well. Although never able to make everyone happy, Judy did an amazing job with handling unhappy educators and parents. I truly can’t recall more than just a few cases that she was not able to resolve in a positive manner. She managed through good times and difficult times. She made the very good “easy” decisions and did an even better job with the tough ones always giving every situation the appropriate level of attention and commitment. But there is one specific aspect of her performance I would like to shine a light on as worry it will not receive the recognition and appreciation it deserves.
Even though an effective educator, system administrator and superintendent, in all my years of volunteerism, serving and involvement, Judy is one of the best community leaders I have known. During her tenure, both Judy and Whitfield County Schools exhibited, through words, actions and deeds a dedication and commitment to all of Whitfield County and Northwest Georgia.
I am confident that I would still have many fingers to spare if I counted up how many times Judy said “sorry or we can’t help you” to a community partner, organization or initiative that requested involvement, assistance, participation, support or in some cases, sacrifice, from Whitfield County Schools. Knowing the history of our community and especially our education systems, I was so very proud to work with someone who was less worried about “us and them” and more about “we." A very unselfish person, Judy was always thinking of others.
I experienced two distinct periods during my time on the board serving as chair that I will easily label “Pre-Judy” and “Post-Judy." The differences were remarkable but easily distinguishable. During “Pre-Judy”, as chair, I worked and dealt with system issues, challenges and opportunities on a daily and weekly basis. During the “Post-Judy” era, serving as chair became so much easier and my tasks shifted quickly and appropriately to board meetings, school events and the primary duties of the board — not the minutia and micro-issues that so quickly and dangerously pull board members into places they don’t need to be.
Fact is, even when facing the most difficult of situations or challenges, being a school board member can be both a manageable job when you work as a team and when you have the right leadership in the right seats. I know Bill Worley, Rodney Lock, Tony Stanley and Thomas Barton would agree with me 100%.
Thank you Judy for serving and for serving beyond what was required. Thank you for your respect and admiration of educators. Thank you for your lifelong passion of teaching and developing our children. And thank you for your leadership, for your character, for your integrity and your compassion. It was a truly and honor and privilege to have served with you.
Louis Fordham served on the Whitfield County Schools Board of Education from 2011-2018.
