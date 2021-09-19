Margaret Venable: College and community thrive with mutual support

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.