Earth Day is celebrated officially on April 22, but Dalton State College’s efforts at preserving and improving our local portion of planet Earth are numerous and ongoing throughout the year. Our employees and students understand the importance of creating a sustainable future for the ones who come after us.
One of the ways Dalton State has contributed to the conservation of our Earth’s resources is through the creation and maintenance of our Roadrunner Trail System on the ridge behind our campus. John Lugthart, Shaw Industries chair in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and professor of biology, has championed this work. Lugthart said more than 1,000 volunteers have participated in the construction of the trails, providing more than 3,500 hours of volunteer labor. Currently, Lugthart is leading the work of expanding the system by adding a trail along the top portion of the ridge.
This newest trail will nearly double the total length of the system. Countless community members, Dalton State employees and students have enjoyed these trails over the years and have engaged in the voluntary service of maintaining these trails. My hope is this is a permanent legacy for John Lugthart and for Dalton State’s commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the woods on the mountain ridge that frames our campus.
Dalton State has also partnered in past years with numerous community sponsors and organizers for the annual Conasauga watershed cleanup each fall. This effort began nearly 30 years ago. Once again, Lugthart has led the efforts to engage Dalton State students and employees. The Conasauga is one of the most biodiverse waterways in the world and is part of our community. More than 20 endangered species are found in this river, and several of these species are not found anywhere else. This is a tremendous community, national and worldwide treasure, and I am proud Dalton State contributes to preserving it.
And then there is our work with endangered species of turtles. Dalton State’s Turtle Assurance Colony (TAC) caretaker team was recognized in 2018 at the Ecumenical Earth Day celebration with the Community Caretaker award. The Ecumenical Earth Day is hosted annually by several area churches.
At that time, we worked with 10 endangered turtle species to preserve and propagate these species. Since that time the number of species has increased to 15 and is expected to continue growing. Lugthart and Christopher Manis, assistant professor of biology and research associate, provide oversight of this work that is supported by Dalton State students. Opportunities like these for our students to apply what they learn in their classroom lessons are vital to the future success of our graduates. This kind of research has allowed Dalton State students to land prestigious internships and jobs as scientists in the field at zoos, aquariums and more.
These turtles are among the most popular stops for visitors taking a campus tour. Dalton State has developed a regional reputation for success with propagating these turtles, which is why our numbers of species continue to grow. The expansion of facilities to house our turtles has been funded, in part, by a federal grant.
Finally, for the past several years Dalton State has participated in a national one-day service project called The Big Event. Volunteers engage in community service projects such as the Campus Garden, Lakeshore Garden, Family Crisis Center, Humane Society of Northwest Georgia and Habitat for Humanity. This year’s event was held on Friday, April 7, with 20 Dalton State students volunteering in our local community.
As we celebrate Earth Day this year, I know Dalton State is contributing to a better environment for us all. Our students and curriculum extend beyond the classroom walls and textbooks, and I believe this is why Dalton State continues to be relevant over the years and our graduates are prepared for their next steps, including civic engagement.
