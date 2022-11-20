This past October was a big month for Dalton State. We hosted some important visitors and showed these guests why Dalton State College is the best undergraduate and public four-year college in Northwest Georgia.
First, we hosted the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents meeting and welcomed our Regents, Chancellor Sonny Perdue and senior University System Office staff, as well as presidents and other senior leaders from the other 25 institutions in our system.
This visit was our chance to shine, and we did. In addition to having the opportunity to share what a beautiful campus we have, guests saw first-hand how remarkable our students, alums, faculty, staff and community partners are. Our students and employees were friendly and welcoming, and the Regents and others noted it.
We had the opportunity to showcase the Dalton-Whitfield community, and more than one guest remarked what a uniquely supportive community Dalton State has.
I know our guests left campus impressed with all Dalton State accomplishes as a result of the support of local employers and community philanthropists.
Near the end of the month, we hosted the on-site review team for our decennial (10-year) reaffirmation of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) accreditation. This visit was important because SACSCOC determines whether Dalton State remains accredited. Institutional accreditation is required to provide federal financial aid for our students, among other things.
Our written report was reviewed this past April by an off-site review committee. The on-site committee came to verify the information and provide feedback on our Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP). The QEP is a required component of SACSCOC accreditation and is intended to improve student outcomes at each accredited institution.
Our most recent QEP is directed toward improving the success of our students by focusing on their first year at Dalton State. We believe establishing a solid foundation in the first year of college can set students on a positive trajectory for the remainder of their college experience and improve their overall success rates.
Again, our visitors spoke highly of Dalton State. The accreditation team commented on how engaging and happy our students and employees are and what a beautiful campus setting we enjoy. I credited our founding fathers with identifying this idyllic location with an unspoiled mountain range behind us.
I always welcome the chance to highlight all Dalton State is doing for our students and community because I know we provide a high-quality college education at an affordable price point. Our students graduate with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in our local workforce or continue their education in graduate school. We do all this while we maintain an inclusive, welcoming campus culture. What could be better than that?
As if this were not enough excitement for October, I announced my plans for retirement from the University System. It is certainly a bittersweet decision for me. I have worked extremely hard for more than 30 years in the system so I could afford to retire someday. That day is coming, and I’m ready for the next phase of my life. I won’t fully retire, but I hope to find work in higher education with a more flexible schedule for this next stage of my career.
It is tough to leave Dalton State, though.
I have loved my years here. I know every president thinks their college or university is the absolute best, and I am no different. I genuinely believe mine really is.
I look forward to seeing the next chapter in the evolution of Dalton State under the future president’s leadership. I know you all will welcome and support them as you did me.
